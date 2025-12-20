A Handy DIY To Protect Your Garage Floor All Winter (Without Breaking The Bank)

Winter weather can have a dramatic impact on your garage, but not necessarily in ways you would always consider. Whenever you open your garage and bring in your vehicle, shovels, or snowblowers from the ice and snow, you wind up with those intrusive elements right on the floor. Snow will melt (especially in a heated garage space) and create puddles that can potentially damage what you have stored in there while corrosive road salts can seep into porous concrete and deteriorate the surface. If you do nothing to protect your garage floor, you could wind up needing a repair or replacement that costs a ton of money. Thankfully, there are easy, DIY solutions you can use.

One of the easiest ways to protect your garage floor is to build a dam your vehicle can enter. The idea is to create a space that will contain any winter debris that comes off your car or snow removal tools. This doesn't have to be an expensive venture. YouTuber The Jeff of All Trades shared how he was able to create a dam in his garage for a little over $15 in materials. This cost will vary depending on what materials you use and what prices are like where you live, but it is a heck of a lot cheaper than building a brand new floor.