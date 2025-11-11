Forget Shovels: There's A Better (And Easier) Way To Remove Snow From Your Driveway

Snow is such a divisive part of the winter season. On the one hand, there are few prettier sights than a blanket of snow covering your neighborhood. On the other, actually dealing with snow can be a highly frustrating and demanding task. On top of that, it can be dangerous due to the stress that the job places on your body and heart. And while there are plenty of ways to learn how to shovel snow safely, you can also use a clever trick to move all that snow and ice: By putting down a tarp before the snow comes, you'll be able to easily clear it off your driveway.

Before you go laying down a random tarp you have stashed away in your garage, however, you'll want to make sure you've got a cover that can appropriately handle your needs. Snow is dense and heavy, so you'll need a thicker, more durable tarp made of vinyl or polyethylene. Additionally, you should use a tarp that's slightly larger than the area you need to cover; you can also use multiple tarps over a larger area. As you'll be moving a lot of weight and pulling from the side, you should also try to make sure your tarp has reinforced edges and grommets, so it won't tear when you try to pull the snow off.