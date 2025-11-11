Forget Shovels: There's A Better (And Easier) Way To Remove Snow From Your Driveway
Snow is such a divisive part of the winter season. On the one hand, there are few prettier sights than a blanket of snow covering your neighborhood. On the other, actually dealing with snow can be a highly frustrating and demanding task. On top of that, it can be dangerous due to the stress that the job places on your body and heart. And while there are plenty of ways to learn how to shovel snow safely, you can also use a clever trick to move all that snow and ice: By putting down a tarp before the snow comes, you'll be able to easily clear it off your driveway.
Before you go laying down a random tarp you have stashed away in your garage, however, you'll want to make sure you've got a cover that can appropriately handle your needs. Snow is dense and heavy, so you'll need a thicker, more durable tarp made of vinyl or polyethylene. Additionally, you should use a tarp that's slightly larger than the area you need to cover; you can also use multiple tarps over a larger area. As you'll be moving a lot of weight and pulling from the side, you should also try to make sure your tarp has reinforced edges and grommets, so it won't tear when you try to pull the snow off.
How to use a tarp to remove snow from your driveway
To prepare your home for winter and protect your driveway from the cold, lay the tarp down before any snow starts to fall. Make sure that it's anchored securely, either by staking it down or placing weights on the edges. If you choose to stake it down, use tall stakes that stick out of the snow so you can remove them before you try to pull it. To help you move the tarp later, you can also tie rope through the grommets and then raise the rope off the ground.
When it comes time to remove the tarp, all you have to do is drag it off your driveway. The tarp will be heavy, so make sure you have help or move it very slowly. This method isn't ideal for really big, heavy snows, so you may need to remove the tarp before the snow is done falling to avoid overloading the material. If the snow becomes too heavy to move, you might also have to break out the shovel or find someone to help you. For lighter to medium snow storms, though, a tarp is a great solution. This hack is also effective on snowy front steps — although a high-tech solution could end your shoveling forever on that particular part of your home.