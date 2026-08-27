Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Turn Them Into Stylish Countertop Storage Bowls

Catch-all dishes are helpful for keeping counters and tabletops clutter-free, but unique bowls can be expensive. Instead, this smart way to use empty egg cartons offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative. Upcycle the cardboard cartons into storage dishes, rather than tossing them in the bin. With a bit of water, flour, and salt, or Mod Podge, you can transform them into a malleable clay to form bowls. Then, use a decorative napkin or tissue paper to decoupage them. Because you have to process the egg cartons and wait for your project to dry, this project requires a blender as well as a little time and patience.

To turn the egg cartons into cute home decor, you'll need to mold the DIY cardboard clay around a regular dish. A basic bowl from your cupboards works beautifully, though you can use any dish or bowl to make different shapes or sizes. This project is even simple enough for kids to join.

On a bathroom counter, this homemade dish could gather rings or loose jewelry. Otherwise, make a cute kitchen display by filling the paper container with coffee pods or tea bags. Because the decorative bowl is made of paper, it will be delicate and isn't suitable for holding liquids or anything very heavy.