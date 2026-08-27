Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Turn Them Into Stylish Countertop Storage Bowls
Catch-all dishes are helpful for keeping counters and tabletops clutter-free, but unique bowls can be expensive. Instead, this smart way to use empty egg cartons offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative. Upcycle the cardboard cartons into storage dishes, rather than tossing them in the bin. With a bit of water, flour, and salt, or Mod Podge, you can transform them into a malleable clay to form bowls. Then, use a decorative napkin or tissue paper to decoupage them. Because you have to process the egg cartons and wait for your project to dry, this project requires a blender as well as a little time and patience.
To turn the egg cartons into cute home decor, you'll need to mold the DIY cardboard clay around a regular dish. A basic bowl from your cupboards works beautifully, though you can use any dish or bowl to make different shapes or sizes. This project is even simple enough for kids to join.
On a bathroom counter, this homemade dish could gather rings or loose jewelry. Otherwise, make a cute kitchen display by filling the paper container with coffee pods or tea bags. Because the decorative bowl is made of paper, it will be delicate and isn't suitable for holding liquids or anything very heavy.
Upcycling egg cartons into an adorable paper mache bowl
To begin breaking down the cardboard packaging, cut or rip up the egg cartons and place the pieces in a container of water. Soak the pieces for a few hours or up to an entire day to soften the material. Shred the cardboard by submerging an immersion blender into the bowl. Otherwise, add the egg cartons and water into a food processor or regular blender instead. Once you have a fairly smooth mixture, squeeze as much water out of the paper as possible.
Now, combine the processed egg cartons with a bit of salt, flour, and a little water to make the clay. A pinch of salt and approximately a 1/2 cup of flour per carton should suffice. Alternatively, mix the soggy paper with Mod Podge or glue to form the dough. When the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, press them into your mold. Cover your bowl with plastic wrap first to prevent the clay from sticking.
@evergreen_child
𝐄𝐆𝐆 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐁𝐎𝐖𝐋𝐒 Anybody else collect egg cartons 'just incase'? Cool, cause, same. This week we turned something simple into something beautiful ✨ Using recycled egg cartons, a little flour, salt, and water, we created our own egg carton clay bowls! The children chose their favourite patterned napkins to decorate and seal them, transforming what would have been waste into whimsical keepsakes. Through this process we explored: 🌱 Upcycling and reusing everyday materials 👐 Hands-on creativity and fine motor skills 🌻 The joy of creating something from nothing It's experiences like this that remind me how meaningful simple, sustainable play can be. I can't wait to start sharing tutorials like this through Evergreen Child – so that you can all can create, craft, and spread a little magic of your own 🤍 #evergreenchild #resourcesthatinspire #recycledart #upcycledcraft #sustainablelearning
These egg carton bowls could take up to several days to dry, depending on the thickness. Flip the dishes during this process to ensure the bottom gets airflow. To make this countertop storage solution double as decor, decoupage the paper bowls. Brush the surface with Mod Podge and press napkins or tissue paper with cute designs onto the dish. Consider painting the bowl before decoupaging to alter the base color. Hand-painting designs instead of decoupaging adds a personal touch as well.