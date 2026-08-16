Old Headboards Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into A Useful Storage Solution
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With a little innovation and DIY, any old piece of furniture can be transformed into a new home solution. Dozens of hacks repurpose the most unlikely items, such as ideas that upcycle old bread pans in the house instead of throwing them out. Another far-fetched piece of furniture that can make a stylish storage solution is an old bed headboard. A classic spindle headboard made of solid wood doesn't deserve to end up in the trash. Instead, this traditional piece is much better suited as a repurposed wall shelf.
Many people would rather ditch bulky headboards for creative alternatives, but this doesn't mean you have to toss the headboard after it's been replaced. Many vintage and antique bedframes are made of solid hardwood, making them both stylish and sturdy. Using some common DIY materials, you can reassemble the hardwood pieces into a vintage-inspired shelf for your space.
All you need are a few common tools, like a circular or miter saw and a drill. Depending on the state of the bed frame, you may also need a sander, stain, and paint to fix up its appearance. The shelf aspect of it can be built from another upcycled piece of the bed or from a 1-by-4 plywood piece and support brackets, making this an uncomplicated and low-cost project with great storage potential.
How to transform an old headboard into classy wall storage
Depending on the state of the bed frame and your aesthetic preferences, this project doesn't have to take many steps to turn into a useful storage solution. Start by cutting a piece of plywood to fit between the two headboard legs — you'll need about 4 feet for a twin bed frame, or nearly twice that for a king bed frame. You can use a set of small support brackets, ensuring they're short enough to hide beneath a 1-by-4 plywood piece, such as the Joyangy Heavy Duty L Brackets with Screws. Another option is to cut the leftover plywood into homemade wood supports for the shelf.
Once the headboard has been reassembled into a functional shelf, you can upgrade the overall look. Give the traditional piece a more modern look by sanding it down and painting it in an opaque neutral paint color. Go with an eggshell-toned white to keep the classy aesthetic but with a cleaner touch. To keep a distressed look, brush over it with a wood stain before spraying multiple coats of spray chalk paint or using brush-on paint. This helps the paint adhere to the finished piece. Or you could leave it as is if you'd rather keep the rustic vibe.
Once the shelf is complete, you may need assistance hanging it, as solid wood can be very heavy. Use four heavy-duty screws at all four corners of the shelf to ensure it's fully bolted into the wall. Like when building any stylish, modern DIY storage solution, you should attempt to drive the screws into a wall stud. When attached to a wall stud, shelves have a sturdier backing, making them more reliable for holding valuable home items.