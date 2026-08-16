Old Headboards Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into A Useful Storage Solution

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With a little innovation and DIY, any old piece of furniture can be transformed into a new home solution. Dozens of hacks repurpose the most unlikely items, such as ideas that upcycle old bread pans in the house instead of throwing them out. Another far-fetched piece of furniture that can make a stylish storage solution is an old bed headboard. A classic spindle headboard made of solid wood doesn't deserve to end up in the trash. Instead, this traditional piece is much better suited as a repurposed wall shelf.

Many people would rather ditch bulky headboards for creative alternatives, but this doesn't mean you have to toss the headboard after it's been replaced. Many vintage and antique bedframes are made of solid hardwood, making them both stylish and sturdy. Using some common DIY materials, you can reassemble the hardwood pieces into a vintage-inspired shelf for your space.

All you need are a few common tools, like a circular or miter saw and a drill. Depending on the state of the bed frame, you may also need a sander, stain, and paint to fix up its appearance. The shelf aspect of it can be built from another upcycled piece of the bed or from a 1-by-4 plywood piece and support brackets, making this an uncomplicated and low-cost project with great storage potential.