Ditch The Paint And Stain: There's A Better Way To Update Honey Oak Cabinets

Honey oak cabinets may have a warm, natural-looking finish, but they're not exactly popular in today's kitchens. Their yellow-orange tone and visible grain are mostly reminiscent of the 1990s and early 2000s, and as a result, updating them is often a necessity when buying and selling a home. Plenty of people will use paint and stain to do a bit of modernizing, but these types of products aren't necessarily the most effective nor the most permanent of solutions. Heavier, busier graining patterns will still be visible, and the finishes may require maintenance over time. The solution instead is to update what surrounds the cabinets to create more visual balance — beginning with the backsplash. A solid white or deep charcoal tile backsplash, in particular, might be an excellent choice for making honey oak less overwhelming.

White and deep charcoal are neutral hues that are both modern and timeless, which helps them tone down the warmth of honey oak. They can have an aesthetic impact of their own without creating an overly dramatic contrast with your cabinetry. Plus, they're the sort of colors that draw the eye and create new focal points. When you use them for your backsplash, you might find that they bring a high level of design flexibility to future renovations as well. If you decide further down the road that you're going to redo your countertops, for example, a deep charcoal or white backsplash shouldn't be too hard to pair with your new surfaces. Beyond being a way to update old cabinets, these backsplashes are ultimately an eye-catching upgrade that can make your kitchen look more expensive.