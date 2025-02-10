The Eye-Catching Upgrade That Makes Any Kitchen Look More Expensive
As an interior designer, I'm often asked by my clients if there is a way to elevate the design of a kitchen to make it look more high-end ... without, well, putting in the money for an expensive and invasive remodel. Thankfully, there are certainly many ways to upgrade without the need for a sledgehammer or thousands of dollars. From a fresh coat of cabinet paint to updated plumbing fixtures, there are so many small projects that can take your space to the next level. However, one of the easiest and most impactful ways is to ditch that generic hardware store lighting and swap it out with fabulous decorative fixtures that pack a serious design punch.
The way I see it, decorative light fixtures are like the jewelry of the kitchen, adding sparkle and visual interest to make a luxurious impact. So if you want your kitchen to look expensive and high-end, throw on the prettiest jewelry you can get your hands on — pearls and diamonds, folks! Unlike jewelry, though, incredible lighting doesn't have to break the bank, as there are so many incredible options at every price point on the market.
The point here is that for the cost of a few light fixtures and a couple hours with an electrician, you can take your kitchen from drab to fab in one afternoon. From oversized, unique island pendants, to chandeliers, to decorative sconces, to integrated under-cabinet lighting, here are my favorite ways to use decorative lighting to give your builder-grade kitchen a glow-up.
Impactful decorative lighting over the kitchen island creates some serious wow-factor
When people think of decorative kitchen lighting, odds are that most think of the fixtures hanging above an island or peninsula, which requires dedicated and functional task lighting. Too often, homeowners (and builders!) install a line of undersized, generic pendant lights to simply check the boxes. Think about it: This area is a physically huge focal point in the center of the kitchen, so throwing a few dinky pendants over it does absolutely nothing but drag it down aesthetically. This is your moment for adding some serious wow-factor and making the place look like a million bucks.
If you love the look of separate pendants, opt for a pair (or three for an extremely long island) of larger-scale fixtures to make more of a dramatic statement. The oversized scale helps balance out bigger islands and packs more of a punch. Using two fixtures lets you elegantly flank and complement another design feature on the back wall, such as a range hood, as well as creates a satisfying symmetry. In addition, since there are only two fixtures, rather than three or more, you can choose a fixture with a more unique design and not feel like you are overdoing it with repetition.
Alternatively, one of my favorite ways to really create a high-end kitchen design moment is to add a single oversized or linear chandelier over the kitchen island or peninsula. Since chandeliers are automatically associated with opulence and grandeur, the lighting format does most of the legwork for you. Plus, since it is flying solo, the world is your oyster when it comes to the design, since it really will be the star of the show.
Go beyond the island when it comes to adding upscale decorative lighting to your kitchen
Aside from fabulous kitchen island lighting, there are many other types of decorative lighting that can easily elevate a kitchen design. If your space doesn't have an island, add a gorgeous semi-flush overhead decorative fixture to jazz up a sea of recessed cans. In addition, the sink is another wonderful opportunity to add a decorative fixture, like a pendant, for a more expensive, custom look. Don't worry if you're stuck with all recessed cans, either; there are easily reversible recessed light conversion kits, which will adapt existing cans to accommodate decorative light fixtures. This is perfect for renters who want to upgrade the lighting and still get their deposit back.
In addition to kitchen ceiling lights, decorative wall sconces can be a stunning way to level up the ritzy vibes. I love installing a downward-facing sconce above the sink in lieu of a pendant, or a pair of sconces on the side walls for a sink recessed in an alcove. Other lovely spots to add decorative sconces for that truly high-end vibe are flanking a range hood, over open shelving, or accenting a coffee bar.
Let's not forget the aesthetic pleasures of under-cabinet lighting. Not only does it make a space look custom and upscale, but it also provides additional task lighting for the countertop and a soft, atmospheric night light. Similarly, consider adding glowing toe kick lighting for that extra fancy touch at night. By upgrading generic, builder-grade lighting to eye-catching decorative fixtures, it will instantly elevate the aesthetic of your kitchen from boring to luxe in one fell swoop.