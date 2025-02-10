The Eye-Catching Upgrade That Makes Any Kitchen Look More Expensive

As an interior designer, I'm often asked by my clients if there is a way to elevate the design of a kitchen to make it look more high-end ... without, well, putting in the money for an expensive and invasive remodel. Thankfully, there are certainly many ways to upgrade without the need for a sledgehammer or thousands of dollars. From a fresh coat of cabinet paint to updated plumbing fixtures, there are so many small projects that can take your space to the next level. However, one of the easiest and most impactful ways is to ditch that generic hardware store lighting and swap it out with fabulous decorative fixtures that pack a serious design punch.

The way I see it, decorative light fixtures are like the jewelry of the kitchen, adding sparkle and visual interest to make a luxurious impact. So if you want your kitchen to look expensive and high-end, throw on the prettiest jewelry you can get your hands on — pearls and diamonds, folks! Unlike jewelry, though, incredible lighting doesn't have to break the bank, as there are so many incredible options at every price point on the market.

The point here is that for the cost of a few light fixtures and a couple hours with an electrician, you can take your kitchen from drab to fab in one afternoon. From oversized, unique island pendants, to chandeliers, to decorative sconces, to integrated under-cabinet lighting, here are my favorite ways to use decorative lighting to give your builder-grade kitchen a glow-up.