What Happens If You Mix Fabric Softener With Detergent?

If you've already accidentally poured fabric softener and detergent together in the wash cycle dispenser, the fix is simple. Just pop them back into the washing machine, making sure to separate the detergent and softener into their respective compartments, and wash them again. Running another full cycle allows the detergent to remove any excess buildup, giving your fabric softener the chance to work properly.

You may also want to give your washing machine a quick clean before you continue using it, to remove any residue left over from mixing detergent and fabric softener. Simply run a cleaning cycle on your washing machine using white vinegar or a laundry machine cleaner. If your machine doesn't have a cleaning cycle, choose the hottest water setting along with the longest cycle to clean it thoroughly. You can also wipe down the inside with white vinegar to remove buildup.

While it's nice to have silky soft sheets and scented laundry, leaving fabric softener out of the equation may be the better solution for your clothes and your laundry machine. Not only does softener leave waxy buildup on your laundry, shortening the lifespan of your clothes, but it can also leave residue in the machine. It's just another one of those household cleaning products you don't really need – and we have another solution for soft sheets to try instead.