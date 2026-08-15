What Happens If You Mix Fabric Softener With Detergent?
So, you're doing laundry and accidentally dump fabric softener into the detergent container. Do you really need to clean it out, or can you just pour detergent in and call it a day? While many people add both to the laundry, they shouldn't be mixed together.
Fabric softener uses chemical compounds to help reduce static and wrinkles during the washing and drying cycles. To do this, it coats your clothes with a very thin layer of waxy residue, softening them in the process. Laundry detergent, on the other hand, is a soap, which removes dirt, buildup, and oil from your clothes. Mixing the two is ineffective. Your clothes won't get any softer because the soap will remove the fabric softener, and they won't be cleaned as effectively by the detergent. Additionally, these products may create buildup, residue, or scum when used together. If you repeatedly use them together, the residue gets into your machine's pipes or hosing, it can cause your washing machine to clog.
What to do if you've used laundry detergent and fabric softener together
If you've already accidentally poured fabric softener and detergent together in the wash cycle dispenser, the fix is simple. Just pop them back into the washing machine, making sure to separate the detergent and softener into their respective compartments, and wash them again. Running another full cycle allows the detergent to remove any excess buildup, giving your fabric softener the chance to work properly.
You may also want to give your washing machine a quick clean before you continue using it, to remove any residue left over from mixing detergent and fabric softener. Simply run a cleaning cycle on your washing machine using white vinegar or a laundry machine cleaner. If your machine doesn't have a cleaning cycle, choose the hottest water setting along with the longest cycle to clean it thoroughly. You can also wipe down the inside with white vinegar to remove buildup.
While it's nice to have silky soft sheets and scented laundry, leaving fabric softener out of the equation may be the better solution for your clothes and your laundry machine. Not only does softener leave waxy buildup on your laundry, shortening the lifespan of your clothes, but it can also leave residue in the machine. It's just another one of those household cleaning products you don't really need – and we have another solution for soft sheets to try instead.