Skip The Fabric Softener: Here's How To Wash And Soften Sheets

Fabric softener is pretty high on the list of household cleaning products you don't really need. Sure, it can give your bed linens and other laundry a pleasant scent, reduces static electricity, and, true to its name, makes fabric feel softer. But there are a few downsides to fabric softener that can make it not worth the purchase price. When not properly diluted, it can stain fabrics. And, over time, it builds up on your laundry and in your washing machine.

The next time you wash your sheets, swap the fabric softener and detergent for something you probably already have in your pantry — distilled white vinegar. This kitchen staple already has a reputation as a laundry deodorizer. Vinegar also removes numerous stains from laundry, including coffee, blood, and grass stains. When added to the fabric softener dispenser of your machine or poured in just as the final rinse cycle gets started, it eliminates mold and mildew, breaks down oil and detergent build-up, and removes hard water deposits.

If that sounds too good to be true, rest assured there are some caveats to using vinegar in the wash. First off, it's not something to use every time you launder your bed sheets. Too-frequent use can cause your laundry to wear out faster and may damage your machine's seals and hoses. It can also damage certain types of fabric, such as silk, so save it for use with cotton or linen sheets only.