Household Cleaning Products You Don't Really Need (And What To Use Instead)

Despite what the cleaning aisle, commercials, and advertisements may claim, you don't actually need a different spray or product for everything from glass to tile to stainless steel to porcelain. Not only can purchasing all of these various products get expensive, but it also leads to unnecessary clutter — and could leave you with a slew of expired products. You may not need cleaners like fabric softener, oven cleaner, or air fresheners when there are plenty of alternatives available.

To keep it simple, cheap, and effective, keep your cleaning closet pared down. Unless you want a specific cleaner, you can get your home shining from top to bottom with careful mixtures of the following: multi-purpose antiseptic cleaner, baking soda, white vinegar, dish soap, rubbing alcohol, bleach, and something like Pure and Clean hypochlorous acid. These will give you everything you need to clean all the rooms and surfaces in your home. While it's also important to have the proper means to clean with, that doesn't mean you need every new Swiffer, mop, and cleaning tool on the market.

Homexel microfiber cloths can be used for dusting and picking up all the tiny particles, and a glass cloth is for anything prone to streaking. For tougher jobs, grab some steel wool or a rigid brush. If you're keeping your local paper boys in business, reuse yesterday's sports column to shine up your windows. If you're still not sure which are the best cleaning products to replenish and which you should phase out after they're used up, here are the cleaning products are the most unnecessary or have an alternative that is cheaper, healthier, and just as effective.