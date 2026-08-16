Turn An Old Frying Pan Into Cute Countertop Storage With This Clever DIY

Sizzling hot DIYs never go out of style, and crafty ways to use old pots and pans instead of tossing them definitely fall into that category. Upcycling pans keeps them out of the landfill, and it's easier than trying to recycle your old cookware (curbside recycling programs usually don't accept them). Frying pans are particularly well-suited to storage solution DIYs because they have a sturdy round base to hold your items securely, decluttering your countertops in the process. YouTuber Diy Lena shares a creative storage basket she makes using the pan as a base.

First things first, you need a frying pan to create the base. You could use a larger pan, too, and make the basket portion smaller. Craft sticks and cotton rope create the extended sides to give it the basket-like look. Choose the larger, wider craft sticks for maximum support and height. You can also use thin strips of wood or paint stirring sticks as the supports. And while the original uses white cotton rope, you can also use traditional brown rope or twine. If you want a more country cottage look, use torn or braided strips of fabric.

You'll likely want paint to refresh the metal pan. The creator also applies fabric over the outer bottom portion and adds wooden beads as legs on the bottom, so grab those pieces if you want to do the same. Other embellishments, like beads or ribbon, are also an option to decorate the sticks or the top edge of the basket. You'll also need hot glue to keep it all together. The resulting project works well for all types of creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter.