Turn An Old Frying Pan Into Cute Countertop Storage With This Clever DIY
Sizzling hot DIYs never go out of style, and crafty ways to use old pots and pans instead of tossing them definitely fall into that category. Upcycling pans keeps them out of the landfill, and it's easier than trying to recycle your old cookware (curbside recycling programs usually don't accept them). Frying pans are particularly well-suited to storage solution DIYs because they have a sturdy round base to hold your items securely, decluttering your countertops in the process. YouTuber Diy Lena shares a creative storage basket she makes using the pan as a base.
First things first, you need a frying pan to create the base. You could use a larger pan, too, and make the basket portion smaller. Craft sticks and cotton rope create the extended sides to give it the basket-like look. Choose the larger, wider craft sticks for maximum support and height. You can also use thin strips of wood or paint stirring sticks as the supports. And while the original uses white cotton rope, you can also use traditional brown rope or twine. If you want a more country cottage look, use torn or braided strips of fabric.
You'll likely want paint to refresh the metal pan. The creator also applies fabric over the outer bottom portion and adds wooden beads as legs on the bottom, so grab those pieces if you want to do the same. Other embellishments, like beads or ribbon, are also an option to decorate the sticks or the top edge of the basket. You'll also need hot glue to keep it all together. The resulting project works well for all types of creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter.
Weave a countertop storage basket from a pan
Start by cleaning the pan well, using vinegar or a baking soda paste to get rid of greasiness. Remove the handle from the pan using a screwdriver. Paint the inside of the pan as it will show on the interior of the basket. If you're covering the exterior with fabric, you don't need to paint it since it'll be covered.
To start the weaving process, glue the craft sticks vertically along the edge of the frying pan. Space them out evenly, leaving an inch or so between each one. You may have to lay them out first to get the spacing right. Hot glue them in place to create the upright parts of the basket. Then weave your rope or other materials back and forth around the sticks from the bottom to the top, hot gluing it to keep it in place.
Now you can add the extra detailing that fits your style, starting with gluing fabric around the outside of the pan. Fold the top edge over and glue it to the craft sticks. Then, wrap the rest down to the bottom. Add little wooden pegs or beads as legs. Gluing embellishments onto the craft sticks incorporates texture to the piece. You can also use thicker ropes to create small handles on each side. Cut them to the length you want and hot glue them in place. Now you'll have a cute storage basket to declutter your countertops in style! If you have more spare cookware, transform an old frying pan into a charming DIY vase.