Transform An Old Frying Pan Into A Charming DIY Vase
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Frying pans made of metal, like cast iron and stainless steel, can be passed down for generations. When they're finally too scratched or rusted to continue cooking on, it can be difficult to part with such loyal cookware. Instead of tossing an old frying pan, consider giving it a second life as a charming vase, just like YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz did. All you need to do is decoupage the exterior surface with patterned napkins, paint the interior, and then elevate it with a pedestal-style stand for extra decorative appeal. The finished product is a gorgeous addition to tabletops and countertops that need a new statement piece.
This project is suitable for DIYers of all skill levels and requires only basic tools and supplies to complete. In addition to the frying pan, you'll need decoupage glue, decorative paper napkins (like the Menace2conformity Flower Decoupage Paper Napkins on Etsy), and acrylic paint in white and metallic bronze or any colors you like. Next, look for a kitschy pedestal. It could be a pedestal-style catch tray, a miniature cake stand, or even a candle holder, such as the Hosley Aluminum Metal Pillar Candle Holder. Just make sure it's heavy-duty, as it will need to be strong enough to hold up the entire upcycled pan. Other than that, you'll need super glue and assorted sponge brushes and paintbrushes. Last but not least, grab some artificial flowers to fill out the finished wide pan vase. Keep in mind that it can also be filled with pinecones or dried potpourri and combined with other items to create a chic table centerpiece.
How to make a gorgeous frying pan vase centerpiece
To get started on this project, you'll first want to remove the pan handle. Most frying pan handles can be removed by twisting or unscrewing them. Cover the hole from the removed handle with a piece of masking tape to help hide it in the finished project. Then, paint the entire pan white (or your chosen color) using your sponge paintbrush. Once it's dry, you can begin decoupaging the patterned paper napkin onto the outside of the pan. Peel the layers apart, brush decoupage glue onto the surface, and place the napkin on top before sealing it with another coat of glue.
All that's left is to add the finishing touches, such as dabbing bronze paint around the rim. You can also make the pedestal base match the frying pan by painting it white with bronze accents. Finally, use super glue to attach the bottom of the frying pan to the pedestal, and your charming DIY vase is complete. Fill it with white flowers, such as the Blooming Paradise Hydrangea Flowers to maintain a classy aesthetic that doesn't clash with the brightly colored vase. Just remember to snip the stems with a pair of wire cutters, since the vase is shallow and wide. It may also help to add floral foam to hold the stems in place and create a fuller look.