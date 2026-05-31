Don't Toss An Old Cooking Pan — Make An Adorable Kitchen Decor Piece
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If you have too many pots and pans, even after trying a budget fix to clean up kitchen cabinet space, consider repurposing some of your older pieces as decor. Instead of tossing a scuffed pan that's sparingly used, give it a second life as stylish kitchen wall decor. The YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz shared their ingenious method that transforms an old pan into an artificial wall planter with just a few materials.
This idea is the best of both worlds, as it's both easy and affordable to make. It only requires basic DIY supplies, including a hot glue gun and sponge. In addition to this, you'll need acrylic paint, artificial foliage, and some twine or rope to accessorize the project. If you source most of these things from a dollar store like the Dollar Tree, you can keep the project within a tight budget.
The other perk of this DIY is that it seamlessly fits with a kitchen theme. What better way to decorate your walls than with other cuisine-themed objects? The handle makes it easy to hang on any empty wall space, and you can even combine this idea with other pan upcycles, such as the hack that turns an old frying pan into a chic countertop storage solution. If your pan has a matching lid, you can also repurpose the lid into a unique wall piece, filling your kitchen space with customized and sustainable decor.
How to make a cooking pan into rustic farmhouse wall decor for kitchens
The first step in this DIY is masking the imperfections in an old pan. Since it's no longer being used for cooking, you can simply cover up scuffs, scratches, and rust marks with a thick layer of acrylic paint. Pick a matte acrylic paint in a white or off-white shade to emulate the original DIYer's look. It may take several shades to hide the pan's color if it's a black non-stick design. Dab on the final layer of paint with a sponge for a more textured look.
Once the paint is dry, start wrapping it with the thinner twine. Start at the handle base, wrapping it from the inside out. Then, spin it around the rest of the pan and halfway up the middle, as seen in Evrim Taşer Yılmaz's YouTube tutorial. Once you've finished wrapping, weave another round of thin twine perpendicular to the first row to create a crisscross pattern. Finish off the crafting steps by hot-gluing the thicker pieces of twine around the edge of the pan and hanging the handle on a sturdy screw in the wall.
Complete the look by adding artificial foliage to the upcycled pan's twine pocket. The original DIYer used dried wheat stalks, like the Maqihan Dried Wheat Stalks, for a rustic farmhouse-inspired look. This idea sticks to a neutral color theme, which is ideal for traditional, country-esque kitchens. However, you can use different foliage for an alternative aesthetic. For example, swap out the dried-grass look for vibrant flowers that match the summer season. Or, you can embrace a more upscale theme by choosing floral bundles that match other colors in your kitchen, such as your dish towels or countertop centerpieces.