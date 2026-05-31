Don't Toss An Old Cooking Pan — Make An Adorable Kitchen Decor Piece

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If you have too many pots and pans, even after trying a budget fix to clean up kitchen cabinet space, consider repurposing some of your older pieces as decor. Instead of tossing a scuffed pan that's sparingly used, give it a second life as stylish kitchen wall decor. The YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz shared their ingenious method that transforms an old pan into an artificial wall planter with just a few materials.

This idea is the best of both worlds, as it's both easy and affordable to make. It only requires basic DIY supplies, including a hot glue gun and sponge. In addition to this, you'll need acrylic paint, artificial foliage, and some twine or rope to accessorize the project. If you source most of these things from a dollar store like the Dollar Tree, you can keep the project within a tight budget.

The other perk of this DIY is that it seamlessly fits with a kitchen theme. What better way to decorate your walls than with other cuisine-themed objects? The handle makes it easy to hang on any empty wall space, and you can even combine this idea with other pan upcycles, such as the hack that turns an old frying pan into a chic countertop storage solution. If your pan has a matching lid, you can also repurpose the lid into a unique wall piece, filling your kitchen space with customized and sustainable decor.