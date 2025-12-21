Too Many Pots & Pans? IKEA Fans Love This Budget Fix That Frees Up Cabinet Space
A cluttered kitchen is a kitchen you can't work in effectively. From cookware to appliances, this space needs to house a lot of different items in a way that's as efficient and easily accessible as possible. When it comes to your many pots and pans, kitchen storage & organization ideas come in clutch. These cookware items so easily get tossed into cabinets or shelves in the most haphazard way, making it incredibly frustrating to retrieve them (which is typically a daily task). Fortunately, there's an IKEA hack for that! Not only does this trick transform your pots and pans storage, freeing up much needed cabinet space, it also doubles as a charming kitchen display.
This IKEA hack is a genius approach to tackling cookware and bakeware kitchen storage. Basically you're going to use IKEA's HULTARP bars and hooks to hang all of your pots and pans on your kitchen wall. This gets them out of the hard to access cabinet and frees up more space for other necessary kitchen items. It's a super budget and time friendly hack that'll elevate both your kitchen's storage and aesthetic.
Use this hack for efficient storage and an eye-catching display
@sophdang
Making little updates to add back some charm to our old home. Using the @IKEA hultarp kitchen rail, we created a focal point in the kitchen to display some of our favorite copper pieces that we sourced from facebook marketplace, antique & thrift stores. What updates do you want to see next? #kitchendecor #oldhome #diyproject #diy #cottagecore #frenchcountry #fbmarketplace #thriftfinds #potrack #antique #copper #interiordesign♬ original sound - noahksticks
Martha Stewart has a pots and pans storage solution that frees up cabinet space, and it follows the same principle as this IKEA hack (and if Martha is on board, so are we). The key here is to utilize kitchen wall space. Since blank wall space isn't often used as storage, this hack really maximizes all your kitchen has to offer. Go ahead and grab an IKEA HULTARP black rail (or two, space permitting), and as many HULTARP black hooks as you need. As a general example for cost, one rail and one five-pack of hooks will run you a little over $11.00, but creating more kitchen cabinet space? That's priceless.
Once you've got your items, assemble your rod per IKEA's instructions, then use your own screws to secure the rod to your preferred wall space. Next, add your hooks and place your pots and pans on the hooks. That's it! A few bucks, a few minutes, and a few dollars later, you have the perfect storage for your pots and pans. You can also use IKEA's HULTARP black container to store cooking utensils or, perhaps, some growing herbs. Their HULTARP collection also has nickel and brass options so you have a variety of choices to find the best fit for your kitchen's design. This storage also creates a gallery wall display for your kitchen, and one IKEA reviewer even calls this set up the centerpiece of their kitchen.