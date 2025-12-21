Too Many Pots & Pans? IKEA Fans Love This Budget Fix That Frees Up Cabinet Space

Making little updates to add back some charm to our old home. Using the @IKEA hultarp kitchen rail, we created a focal point in the kitchen to display some of our favorite copper pieces that we sourced from facebook marketplace, antique & thrift stores. What updates do you want to see next? #kitchendecor #oldhome #diyproject #diy #cottagecore #frenchcountry #fbmarketplace #thriftfinds #potrack #antique #copper #interiordesign

Martha Stewart has a pots and pans storage solution that frees up cabinet space, and it follows the same principle as this IKEA hack (and if Martha is on board, so are we). The key here is to utilize kitchen wall space. Since blank wall space isn't often used as storage, this hack really maximizes all your kitchen has to offer. Go ahead and grab an IKEA HULTARP black rail (or two, space permitting), and as many HULTARP black hooks as you need. As a general example for cost, one rail and one five-pack of hooks will run you a little over $11.00, but creating more kitchen cabinet space? That's priceless.

Once you've got your items, assemble your rod per IKEA's instructions, then use your own screws to secure the rod to your preferred wall space. Next, add your hooks and place your pots and pans on the hooks. That's it! A few bucks, a few minutes, and a few dollars later, you have the perfect storage for your pots and pans. You can also use IKEA's HULTARP black container to store cooking utensils or, perhaps, some growing herbs. Their HULTARP collection also has nickel and brass options so you have a variety of choices to find the best fit for your kitchen's design. This storage also creates a gallery wall display for your kitchen, and one IKEA reviewer even calls this set up the centerpiece of their kitchen.