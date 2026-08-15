More Charming Than Vinyl Shower Curtains: The Eco-Friendly Alternative For Your Bathroom
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When scouring online and brick-and-mortar shops for shower curtains, you'll find that most are made of vinyl. Vinyl fabric is budget-friendly, mold- and mildew-resistant, and comes in many designs, but it has questionable effects on the environment. There's also a toxic problem with these plastic shower curtains that people should know about. Although vinyl curtains are the easy go-to for affordable shower curtains, eco-conscious individuals may wish to choose more environmentally friendly alternatives, such as curtains made from recycled polyester.
Recycled polyester curtains have many of the same benefits as vinyl ones. They're both affordable and mold-resistant. However, choosing recycled materials naturally supports sustainable living practices. Choosing recycled polyester shower curtains means keeping plastic out of the environment, where it can remain in landfills for hundreds of years. The manufacturing process for recycled polyester products requires far less energy than making new polyester, giving it another eco-friendly benefit over non-recycled curtains.
The best part about choosing recycled polyester curtains is that you don't have to sacrifice aesthetics. Recycled polyester curtains come in many styles and colors, just like vinyl. You can find many patterns and color schemes, from striped shower curtains that will do wonders for small bathrooms to plain white curtains that will match anything.
How to choose an eco-friendly shower curtain for your bathroom.
When choosing an eco-friendly shower curtain, consider the potential longevity. Don't pick a niche design that you'll grow tired of quickly. Opt for a versatile shower curtain, like the Mrs Awesome Sustainable Shower Curtain Liner. Solid white or another neutral color offers a clean look and is easy to match to various styles, ensuring you can always match it to whatever design is in at the time.
Many recycled polyester curtains are also machine washable. This makes them easy to maintain and keep mold and mildew at bay. Clean shower curtains are immeasurably more charming than dirty curtains. The cleaner you keep them, the longer they last. And once they've served their time, there are plenty of smart ways to repurpose old shower curtains around your home. This could give recycled polyester shower curtains a third chance at life.
Like vinyl options, recycled polyester products usually come with grommet holes, so you can hang them on hooks along a shower bar, making them easy to install. Ultimately, polyester has a softer appearance, more akin to natural fabric, rather than vinyl's glossy, plastic look. They are beautiful, functional, and environmentally friendly. That's a win-win for home decor.