The Toxic Problem With Plastic Shower Curtains That You Should Be Aware Of

When hunting for the perfect shower curtain, you probably zero in on the right color to match your tiles, or the ideal height to drape just right over your tub. That part is easy and fun. Here's the other part that most people don't think about: Those plastic shower curtains? They can be secretly quite toxic, so there's more to picking a curtain than just aesthetics.

The culprit is polyvinyl chloride, or PVC for short. You've likely heard of this type of vinyl plastic because it is commonly found in household items like PVC pipes, outdoor furniture, and even shades. It's so popular because it's heat-resistant, durable, and it's easy for manufacturers to use. So it's not surprising to find PVC lurking in your shower curtains, but despite its widespread use, it's actually quite hazardous — it contains harmful chemicals that can be released into the air and inhaled. In addition to that, another chemical compound called phthalates is added to PVC to make the plastic soft and flexible enough for shower curtains, an ingredient which is linked to several health issues.

Here's what you should know about plastic shower curtains, whether they are quietly releasing toxic chemicals into your bathroom air, and if you should be concerned.