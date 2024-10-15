The Toxic Problem With Blackout Curtains That Nobody Warned You About

Blackout curtains and drapery types are a game-changer for those who struggle with early mornings or the constant glow of city lights disrupting their sleep. They can seriously improve your rest and overall health. But there's a downside: some blackout curtains and roller shades are made from materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC), synthetic fabrics like polyester, or with a foam backing that could actually harm your health.

Synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, and acrylic are treated with chemicals to improve their strength and durability. Over time, these fabrics can release toxic gases produced by those chemicals, also called volatile organic compounds (VOCs), into the air. The process, called off-gassing, is particularly high with new furniture and fabrics since the gases have not had time to be released.

Breathing in VOCs is potentially dangerous. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat, and cause headaches. Long-term exposure could lead to more serious issues, like damage to your liver, kidneys, or central nervous system. Even more concerning, some VOCs have been linked to cancer in animals, and a few are suspected of being carcinogenic to humans.