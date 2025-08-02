The Simple Shower Curtain Tip That'll Do Wonders For Your Small Bathroom

When your home has a small bathroom, you can sometimes be left at a loss for how to properly decorate it to make it feel less, well, tiny. Many of us therefore find ourselves wishing for a complete guide to small bathrooms to help us figure out what decor, fixtures, and colors work best in compact spaces. But what if there was a way to make your powder room feel larger with one simple swap? It all starts with ditching that tired old shower curtain for a fresh new alternative.

Believe it or not, a vertical stripe design on your bath curtain is a great way to instantly make your bathroom feel more spacious. This is because the stripes tend to draw the eye upward, making the room feel taller and less cramped. This pattern is also a great way to add visual interest to a room that can otherwise feel a bit flat, particularly in bathrooms that mainly use a plain white palette. Keep in mind, however, that thick stripes can sometimes feel overwhelming in small spaces. So, if you're looking to add this design to your bathroom, a thinner style is best for maximizing impact and making your room feel as airy as possible.