The Simple Shower Curtain Tip That'll Do Wonders For Your Small Bathroom
When your home has a small bathroom, you can sometimes be left at a loss for how to properly decorate it to make it feel less, well, tiny. Many of us therefore find ourselves wishing for a complete guide to small bathrooms to help us figure out what decor, fixtures, and colors work best in compact spaces. But what if there was a way to make your powder room feel larger with one simple swap? It all starts with ditching that tired old shower curtain for a fresh new alternative.
Believe it or not, a vertical stripe design on your bath curtain is a great way to instantly make your bathroom feel more spacious. This is because the stripes tend to draw the eye upward, making the room feel taller and less cramped. This pattern is also a great way to add visual interest to a room that can otherwise feel a bit flat, particularly in bathrooms that mainly use a plain white palette. Keep in mind, however, that thick stripes can sometimes feel overwhelming in small spaces. So, if you're looking to add this design to your bathroom, a thinner style is best for maximizing impact and making your room feel as airy as possible.
What to consider when choosing a vertical stripe shower curtain
However, before you dash out to your nearest home decor store, there are a few aspects of vertical stripe curtains you may want to think about beforehand. Firstly, consider the style of your bathroom. For example, if your room has a traditional feel with brass fixtures or paneling, you may want to opt for a more muted version like this Chambray option from 2Modern. Or, if you've gone for a coastal vibe with hints of cobalt and sandy beige, a shower curtain with thin blue stripes will give you that perfect beach house feel.
Whatever style you have, it is also important to be aware of colors. Light shades can often make rooms feel airy and bright by reflecting any natural light that might be entering the room. On the other hand, dark colors can sometimes feel oppressive, causing smaller rooms to feel even more cramped than they are. Another key consideration when selecting the perfect shower curtain is practicality. Opting for curtains that are mold and mildew resistant will mean you won't have to replace them as often and your bathroom will stay smelling fresh for longer. You can even opt for eco-friendly shower curtains that are good for the planet to bring a fresh new perspective to your small bathroom.