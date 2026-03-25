Don't Throw Out Old Shower Curtains: 20 Smart Ways To Repurpose Them
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People typically change out their shower curtains about once a year whether it's because the curtain has accumulated grime, the look has grown stale, or they want to install an alternative to traditional shower curtains. If you're in the same boat, don't throw the old curtain out just yet. There are plenty of ways to repurpose these decorative essentials and give them a second life inside and outside of a home.
Below are 20 smart ways to upcycle bathroom curtains around your home, garden, and beyond. Even a dirty curtain can be put to good use, as long as it gets a good wash beforehand. They serve a wide variety of purposes, whether they're used to protect walls, floors, and furniture during art projects, or completely repurposed as a DIY home accent. They can aid plant growth, entertain households, and be used in seasonal projects.
Many people see shower curtains as temporary, flimsy home accessories, but they're often made with unique and practical materials. Many of these fabrics are made of polyester or PVC vinyl, which is mold-resistant, water-resistant, and easy to clean. They also come in various colors and designs. Some shower curtains are transparent, while others have intricate mural prints on both sides. The practical material and crazy design range is what makes them so versatile for upcycling ideas. No matter what your old shower curtain looks like, it's bound to work for one of the projects listed below.
Spread an old shower curtain as a tarp for art projects
Instead of buying a single-use plastic tarp for your next art project, repurpose an old shower curtain. This cuts down on plastic waste at home and gets a second use out of a curtain destined for the garbage. Drape the upcycled tarp over the floor, on a table, or wherever you intend to do your crafts. A plastic shower curtain or liner is best fit for this task, since paint, glue, and other liquid crafting materials are less likely to seep through.
Tuck it in a frame as wall art
Replace traditional art prints with shower curtains for a unique, abstract look. Lay the cardboard insert of a picture frame on the floor, and lay the curtain flat on top. Staple one side of the fabric to the cardboard, and use clothespins to pull the other sides taut. Staple around the edges, ironing as needed to make the material lay flat. Trim the excess with a pair of scissors, close up the frame, and hang the finished piece. You can use most of the curtain for one large art piece, or trim it into a three-piece wall art set.
Craft a decorative, water-resistant cover for outdoor tables
Shower curtains come in a variety of gorgeous designs and most are water-resistant. With a little DIY, they make perfect outdoor side table protectors. Fold the edges of the fabric over about 1 to 2 inches, creating a long pocket around the edge. Thread a piece of string through the pocket, making sure to leave extra length to easily tighten and loosen the fabric. Drape it over the table, pull the string tight, and you have a fitted, stylish tablecloth for small patio tables.
Design a waterproof picnic blanket
Any moisture-resistant, vinyl shower curtain or liner makes the perfect base layer for an outdoor picnic blanket. Lay a shower curtain on top of an old quilt or blanket, and pin the edges together. Sew along these edges, preferably with a sewing machine to speed things up. The result is a cozy, stylish blanket that repels water. This will keep your outdoor adventures comfy but dry, even in the early mornings and after a light rain.
Trim cafe-style curtains for bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms
Add a charming pair of DIY pleated cafe curtains to the most humid rooms in your home without worrying about water slowly destroying the material. Instead of a soft, curtain fabric, repurpose a plastic, waterproof design. Hem the material with a sewing machine and hang it on a rod the same way you would hang a traditional window treatment. Shower curtains come in a variety of designs from minimalistic to abstract to intricate murals, providing wide variety of options that are sure to match the interior design.
Make shower curtain canvas art
Transform a curtain with an abstract or scenic design into modern canvas art. Pick up a large individual or three-pack of ESRICH Stretched Canvases. Ensure the combined size is less than the surface area of a standard bathroom curtain. Stretch the curtain over the front of the canvas, stapling it to the back framing. Fold the corners like you're wrapping a gift, and do each side one at a time to ensure there are no ripples in the fabric.
Drape as a projector screen
Portable projectors are trending on TikTok, but they only work well if you have a blank canvas to shine them on. Instead of investing in a pricey, manufactured screen, DIY a projector screen with a cheap, white shower curtain. Hang the curtain anywhere in your home with minimal damage by pinning it to the wall with thumbtacks. This makes it easy to take down when not in use. If you're outdoors, staple it to a fence. Either method presents a more pristine movie experience without having to buy any fancy additional accessories.
DIY a food saver
Make custom plastic lids for your dishes at home by chopping up a sanitized, repurposed shower curtain. Start by cleaning the curtain. Follow the care tag, which often instructs to use a delicate or normal wash cycle. Once cleaned, flatten the curtain and flip your bowls and plates upside down on top. Cut the bathroom curtain into the same shape and sew elastic around the edges to make a stretchy dish cover. This creates a reusable alternative to plastic wrap that'll keep leftovers sealed in the fridge.
Hot glue outdoor pillow covers
Make up to four water-resistant pillow cushion covers from a single shower curtain without any sewing. Lay out the curtain as instructed in @thewhole9yardsdesign's TikTok, and fold and glue the edges using a hot glue gun. Since bathroom curtains are water-resistant, they're the perfect material for outdoor couch cushions. If you want to give the pillows a little more pizzazz, tie a lacy or beaded trim around the center. Just ensure the embellishments are machine-washable or easy to remove, so the covers are easy to maintain over time.
Protect plants from frost
Spring may be here, but more cold nights are still on the horizon. Keep outdoor plants protected from unexpected frost by upcycling a transparent, plastic shower curtain. Play it safe by employing this method if temperatures drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Pin the material down with bricks or rocks, and use stakes in the middle to prop up the plastic, preventing it from touching the plants. Don't forget to remove the plastic in the morning, so the plants get proper ventilation when it starts warming up outside.
Protect arches and doors when painting
When repainting a room, it's imperative that you cover up anything that could be ruined by rogue splatters of paint. Make sure no paint stains the closet doors or its contents, by taping a shower curtain over the front. Painter's tape is great for blocking off trim, but it doesn't have the wide reach that a protective tarp does. This is a great way to reuse an old curtain that you planned to toss anyway, as it protects a workspace from accidental splatters and paint spills, not just misplaced brush strokes.
Sew a crafting and cooking apron
If you already have a grasp of sewing basics, crafting an apron is easier than it looks. It's doable in under 10 minutes, and you can follow the step-by-step instructions in @lauren.lieser19's TikTok. This tutorial involves freehanding the curved lines for their apron, but less experienced artists can use a plate or another circular object as a template. The plastic shower curtain material repels water, making it even better for protecting your clothes. You can make an apron from scratch, or sew the curtain as an additional liner on another apron.
Craft a DIY lampshade
Create a lampshade to match your shower curtain by tucking identical fabric between a lampshade's pleated edges. You'll need a Hobby Lobby White Soft Pleat Lamp Shade, a hot glue gun, and a paint brush or wood craft dowel. Hot glue each pleat and press the fabric into place, using the handle-end of a paintbrush or the dowel. Trim the excess fabric and glue it inside the shade for a clean edge. The end result is a patterned exterior that matches the shower curtain. Be sure to use no-heat LED lightbulbs with this upgraded lampshade, so it doesn't overheat the extra plastic layer.
Upgrade a room divider with decorative curtain panels
A cheap room divider like the Kecreque 4 Panel Partition is basic and easy to set up, but it doesn't have much aesthetic value. Dress up the solid color panels with an exciting shower curtain that better fits your interior. Cut the plastic material to the same dimensions as the screen panels, and either hot glue or staple them in place. You can use different patterns or colors for each side of the divider, so both sides of the room are complemented.
Create a gorgeous garden backdrop
Decorating outdoor spaces can be tricky, especially when trying to work around unsightly AC units, garbage cans, and other eyesores. An easy way to mask these features is to hang a massive shower curtain with a scenic mural design. There are many budget-friendly options to choose from. Opt for a curtain like the Zwsmzw Green Leaves Brick Wall for a believable backdrop, or choose something more picturesque like the Evrcvar Nature Garden. These curtains fit between trees, wood posts, or against exterior walls. Staple or nail them into place for a long-term solution.
Use a shower curtain to create small pools at the beach
The next time you embark on a beach trip, pack an old shower curtain as extra entertainment for the whole family. The steps are simple: dig a hole in the sand, lay down a plastic curtain, and bury the edges to keep it in place. This creates a miniature pool that's closer to your beach chairs and belongings. This is ideal for entertaining children and letting them play in the water. It's much easier to supervise them in the confined space than at the edge of the vast ocean.
Craft spooky Halloween decor
Keep this idea at the back of your mind for the next spooky season. All you need is an extra tomato cage, styrofoam ball, black felt, and a white curtain to DIY a decorative ghost for your front yard. Tie the top of the tomato cage together and jam the styrofoam ball on top of the pointed ends. Drape the shower curtain over it, then cut eyes and a mouth out of the black felt, and glue it on. Feel free to add other embellishments, such as witch hats and spiders, to up the creepy factor.
Repurpose into a greenhouse cover
When raising houseplants, maintaining humidity can be tricky. Don't spend $20 on a roll-up greenhouse cover when an old, clear shower curtain works just as well. Pick up a pack of zip-ties to make your own greenhouse cover. Simply attach one curtain to the front, and one to the back of a metal shelf, and secure them in place with two zip-ties which you can loop through the holes used for shower rings. If you only have one old curtain on hand, go cheap on the second with one of Dollar Tree's $1.50 Home Collection Clear Magnetic Shower Curtain Liners.
Assemble a cute indoor tent
Another adorable way to put old curtains to use is to repurpose them as a play tent for children. You'll need a ¾" PVC pipe, cotton twine, and a pack of safety pins. Cut the pole into four equal pieces with a hacksaw, miter saw, or other pipe-cutting tool. Wrap the PVC pieces together with twine to make a teepee shape, and drape the fabric curtain around the structure, safety-pinning the front to leave a gap for the entryway. It's a great way to extend the life of a curtain and impress children with a homemade fort.
Upcycle a shower curtain into a rug
There's more than one way to use a shower curtain in the bathroom. Upcycle yours into a rug or bath mat. Start by ironing out the material, then attach it to the top of a rug with Gorilla Heavy Duty 14-oz Spray Adhesive. Fold over the excess edges and hot glue them down to keep all fabrics in place, and feel free to trim the curtain if it's more than a few inches longer than the base. Finish the design with two coats of Scotchgard Fabric Water Shield.