Don't Throw Out Old Shower Curtains: 20 Smart Ways To Repurpose Them

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People typically change out their shower curtains about once a year whether it's because the curtain has accumulated grime, the look has grown stale, or they want to install an alternative to traditional shower curtains. If you're in the same boat, don't throw the old curtain out just yet. There are plenty of ways to repurpose these decorative essentials and give them a second life inside and outside of a home.

Below are 20 smart ways to upcycle bathroom curtains around your home, garden, and beyond. Even a dirty curtain can be put to good use, as long as it gets a good wash beforehand. They serve a wide variety of purposes, whether they're used to protect walls, floors, and furniture during art projects, or completely repurposed as a DIY home accent. They can aid plant growth, entertain households, and be used in seasonal projects.

Many people see shower curtains as temporary, flimsy home accessories, but they're often made with unique and practical materials. Many of these fabrics are made of polyester or PVC vinyl, which is mold-resistant, water-resistant, and easy to clean. They also come in various colors and designs. Some shower curtains are transparent, while others have intricate mural prints on both sides. The practical material and crazy design range is what makes them so versatile for upcycling ideas. No matter what your old shower curtain looks like, it's bound to work for one of the projects listed below.