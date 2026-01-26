The Alternative To Traditional Shower Curtains That Brings Vintage Charm To Any Bathroom
There's something to be said for the charm of a retro design, especially in an underrated room like the bathroom. Recently, the urge to transform this generally mundane space into a spa-like experience has become a trend in the design world. While exploring which elements to add for a bright and luxurious transformation, don't be afraid to step back in time. The glass block shower enclosures of the Art Deco period are a perfect blend of vintage charm and modern minimalism. Rather than blocking the light with fabric, ditch the grimy shower curtain: this sleek alternative will transform your space into a shiny new bathroom.
Glass bricks made a comeback in the 1970s and '80s before fading out of style, and have resurfaced again in contemporary builds. The major element they bring to a shower space is light control. No more curtains blocking the sun or ceiling fixtures. It's also a relief to lose the clingy fabric that always seems to swoop in as the steam rises, sticking to skin uncomfortably. Modern shower ideas are cleaning up, and although this one stems from the past, there are plenty of ways to bring glass bath enclosures into the now.
Building yourself a glass block shower enclosure
Glass block showers have their pros and cons. One thing to consider when installing one is that some don't completely envelope the shower area the way a sliding door or shower curtain would. They generally cover half of the bathing area, keeping most of the spray in. To maintain a dry bathroom, you may want to put a lip on the bottom of the shower space so water doesn't flood out. You can also install a frosted door or other glass shower door for a flawless finish to complete the surround. Once you've chosen a general layout, you can modernize and customize the look.
You might be thinking, "Glass block showers, how uninventive," but you can absolutely breathe new life into this concept with some personal touches. Some ideas to try include adding colored glass, backlighting, textured finishes, frosted mixed with unfrosted blocks, curved, rather than straight walls, and even adding your own window film to include prints or patterns. By mixing and matching designs, you can create a unique glass block shower that is modern, creative, and most importantly, uniquely you.