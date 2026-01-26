The Alternative To Traditional Shower Curtains That Brings Vintage Charm To Any Bathroom

There's something to be said for the charm of a retro design, especially in an underrated room like the bathroom. Recently, the urge to transform this generally mundane space into a spa-like experience has become a trend in the design world. While exploring which elements to add for a bright and luxurious transformation, don't be afraid to step back in time. The glass block shower enclosures of the Art Deco period are a perfect blend of vintage charm and modern minimalism. Rather than blocking the light with fabric, ditch the grimy shower curtain: this sleek alternative will transform your space into a shiny new bathroom.

Glass bricks made a comeback in the 1970s and '80s before fading out of style, and have resurfaced again in contemporary builds. The major element they bring to a shower space is light control. No more curtains blocking the sun or ceiling fixtures. It's also a relief to lose the clingy fabric that always seems to swoop in as the steam rises, sticking to skin uncomfortably. Modern shower ideas are cleaning up, and although this one stems from the past, there are plenty of ways to bring glass bath enclosures into the now.