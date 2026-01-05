Ditch The Grimy Shower Curtain: This Sleek Alternative Will Transform Your Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your shower can be a tricky space to tackle when you're trying to figure out how to optimize your bathroom's functionality and aesthetic, especially if you're trying to avoid dealing with disgusting shower curtains. While dirty shower curtains might not make you sick, they can still develop a grimy appearance that is gross enough to make you feel ill, because slimy shower curtains are not a good look. If you're trying to save yourself the hassle of regularly cleaning the curtain and replacing your shower liner once or twice a year, you may want to consider learning how to build a shower enclosure that will fold up neatly and look great in your bathroom.

This DIY is pretty simple; you're just going to need a few supplies. The main structure will be made out of 0.177-inch polycarbonate sheets, so make sure you know how large the enclosure you are building will be before you before you buy it. Polycarbonate is a great material for your foldable shower enclosure because it won't break or crack as you move it in and out of position, while also being strong enough to hold itself up. For privacy, you will want Ouxon frosted window film, which will easily attach to your polycarbonate sheets and keep water out. So you can fold the enclosure up, you'll need some simple hinges and screws, and, if you want to decorate it, you'll want Jsiworth peel-and-stick wall trim.