Don't Skip This Vintage Anchor Hocking Drinkware If You're Lucky To Find It

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In the midst of the Great Depression, many glassmakers in the United States rolled out a more efficient, and more inexpensive, manner of producing glassware such as tumblers, plates, and cups and saucers. Mass-produced glass products kept these companies afloat, and were so inexpensive they came for free in oatmeal boxes. Flash forward nearly 100 years, and Depression glass has become a hot collector's item, with some pieces being more covetable than others. One example is Hocking Glass' Miss America tumblers. If you find authentic pieces in antique or thrift stores, don't pass them up.

While Miss America drinking glasses may have once sold for a few cents, today, they can go for much more, especially when part of a complete set. Interestingly enough, the price of the glassware goes up as the tumblers get smaller — a 10-ounce tumbler may be valued at around $35 while a Miss America juice tumbler, measuring 4 inches high, can go for $75 or more. Should you come across a drinking glass that still has the manufacturer's paper foil label on it — don't take it off. Glasses with stickers are worth more than glasses without.

Hocking Glass produced the original Miss America glassware from 1935 to 1938, shortly after it merged with Anchor Cap and Closure to form the Anchor Hocking Glass Company. But Depression-era glass designs proved to be so popular that reproductions were made beginning in the 1970s through today, which aren't nearly as valuable. When browsing for Miss America glassware, you need to know how to find authentic Depression era glass, rather than a reproduction.