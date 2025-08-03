Quick Tips That Make It Easier To Find Genuine Depression Glass At Estate Sales

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about collectible Depression glass is the fact that it's collectible. It's not surprising that it was originally manufactured cheaply; things that were originally inexpensive become collectibles all the time. And while most Depression glass possesses an undeniable beauty, that's not the reason, either; the expensive and handmade so-called "elegant glass" of the period is more finely crafted. But both reflected an ornate sensibility more in keeping with the art deco style than with the more function-centered modernism that was taking hold at the time, and today, some Depression glass pieces can cost as much as the fancy glassware of the same period. Because of this, it's one of the prized items you should never overlook when shopping at estate sales.

Depression glass has been making a comeback in recent years, and Hunker spoke exclusively with Dr. Lori Verderame, Ph.D., an antiques appraiser known for her numerous television appearances and helpful videos shared on her YouTube channel and website, about the ins and outs of identifying potentially valuable Depression glass at estate sales. She started by giving us a primer on Depression glass and its collectibility. "It is colorful and was popular in the Great Depression as an alternative to expensive china for table settings," Verderame explained. "While colored glass has been used going back centuries, Depression glass is best known by its colors. Collectors look for Depression glass most actively in pink, amber, and green." The value of most Depression glass pieces, she said, usually ranges from $20 to $200.