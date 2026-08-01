The Collectable Vintage Dishware Brand That Once Came In Oatmeal Boxes

Back in the day, identifying a piece of oatmeal glass was easy — all you had to do was tip the canister of oats into a bowl, sift through the contents, and voila! There was your piece of glass. These days, spotting genuine Depression-era glass, particularly oatmeal glass, is a little more tricky.

Many pieces don't have backstamps or maker's marks on them, meaning it's all but impossible to determine if what you're looking at is the real deal without doing a bit of research. It's helpful to know what patterns and colors to look for, such as pink, green, and yellow. Although produced decades after the Great Depression, in the 1960s, Anchor Hocking's Early American Prescut glassware included a line produced exclusively for inclusion in Quaker Oats oatmeal boxes. Oatmeal Prescut glass is clear and features a fan motif. Pieces include a water glass, sherbet bowl, juice glass, and coaster.

Beyond pattern and color, a surefire way to know if you've got your hands on an authentic piece of Depression-era glass, whether or not it came from a box of oats, is to look for imperfections. Production was cheap and dirty, meaning bubbles and seams weren't only common on the glassware, they were expected. Given the age of the glass and its lower quality, signs of use should also be evident, such as scratches and dings. The beauty of the glassware is that it's far from perfect.