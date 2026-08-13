It's Not Lemon: The Other Citrus Essence That Keeps Ticks Away

Ticks are increasingly becoming more of a nuisance as milder winters fuel greater numbers of these arthropods beyond the traditional April to September season. A longer tick season ultimately means a greater threat of tickborne diseases, with Lyme disease rates consistently rising in the United States. Ticks are not going away, but there are ways you can protect yourself and your family from these parasites. For example, you may be able to repel fleas and ticks with lemongrass oil as an alternative to using chemicals. Lemon is not the only scent that may potentially keep ticks away, though. Certain compounds in grapefruit essence could also be used to help repel ticks, so long as you know the right way to use the product in conjunction with other tick control methods.

More commonly known as grapefruit essential oil, grapefruit essence is derived from grapefruit rinds. This also happens to be where potential tick-repelling nootkatone compounds are located. Nootkatone is also found in Alaska yellow cedar trees. Aside from its repelling effects, these natural compounds may even have the potential to kill ticks as well as mosquitoes.

Nootkatone is a relatively novel compound in the repellent world, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) first registering the active ingredient for keeping away insects in 2020. While nootkatone is a common compound in grapefruit-containing personal care products, there are not many commercial repellents containing it just yet. Until more manufacturers potentially develop nootkatone tick repellents, you might be able to use grapefruit essential oil directly, to some degree.