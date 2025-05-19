How To Repel Fleas And Ticks Using One Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand

Products with DEET are widely used to protect against tick bites, but lemongrass provides a safer and more environmentally-friendly option that is nearly as effective. This powerhouse herb has many uses as medicine and aromatherapy, and its citrusy oil is often used in soaps and lotions. A few drops of lemongrass essential oil can be added to a diffuser and placed on the patio as an effective mosquito repellent. Organic Aromas offers a recipe for a lotion that combines lemongrass with citronella, lavender and eucalyptus — all equally unfriendly to insects.

Lemongrass oil by itself is great as a flea and tick repellent, too. Ticks, in particular, rely heavily on their sense of smell to guide them to their next host for a tasty meal, according to Acadia University. Research has shown that the smell of lemongrass masks the scent of a host. The scent is disorienting and repellent to a tick, so a few drops of lemongrass essential oil on your clothing or a pet's collar significantly reduces the risk of a bite. Because it's natural, it is much safer for you, your pets and the environment than DEET, which the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said uses synthetic chemicals to achieve the same effect.

As a plant, lemongrass won't keep the bugs off your patio – it needs to be in essential oil form and diffused into the air to achieve that. But with its long leaves resembling pampas grass (but much less invasive) and ease of cultivation, grow lemongrass as an attractive addition to landscapes. Once fully grown, try extracting lemongrass and using the oil to make this DIY lemongrass all-natural spray cleaner, or clean your carpets with white vinegar and a few drops of lemongrass oil.