The Dollar Tree DIY That's Just As Chic As Crate And Barrel Storage

When shopping at stores like Crate and Barrel, you might find yourself putting items back after checking the price tag. Chic, modern storage solutions are expensive, even for simple countertop trays. Instead of overspending, there's an easy way to turn Dollar Tree finds into stylish countertop storage. That's exactly what Tiktoker miss_vicky_tips did in this DIY, using a Dollar Tree metal pizza pan, a fluted serving bowl, a pack of plastic shower curtain rings, paint, and glue to create a sleek pedestal tray.

This budget-friendly Dollar Tree hack looks surprisingly like store-bought pedestal storage trays with a ribbed bottom. At Crate and Barrel, the Jolie Low Wide Marble Pedestal costs $249, and other fluted pedestal trays from the store are priced around $100. Meanwhile, the Clear Plastic Fluted Serving Bowl from Dollar Tree is $2, the Home Collection Shower Curtain Rings are priced at $1.50, and the Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pan costs $1.25. Rather than spending a couple hundred dollars on a storage tray, this project lets you make one for around $5. Plus, you can keep it even more cost-effective by using glue and paint that you already have on hand.