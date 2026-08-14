The Dollar Tree DIY That's Just As Chic As Crate And Barrel Storage
When shopping at stores like Crate and Barrel, you might find yourself putting items back after checking the price tag. Chic, modern storage solutions are expensive, even for simple countertop trays. Instead of overspending, there's an easy way to turn Dollar Tree finds into stylish countertop storage. That's exactly what Tiktoker miss_vicky_tips did in this DIY, using a Dollar Tree metal pizza pan, a fluted serving bowl, a pack of plastic shower curtain rings, paint, and glue to create a sleek pedestal tray.
This budget-friendly Dollar Tree hack looks surprisingly like store-bought pedestal storage trays with a ribbed bottom. At Crate and Barrel, the Jolie Low Wide Marble Pedestal costs $249, and other fluted pedestal trays from the store are priced around $100. Meanwhile, the Clear Plastic Fluted Serving Bowl from Dollar Tree is $2, the Home Collection Shower Curtain Rings are priced at $1.50, and the Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pan costs $1.25. Rather than spending a couple hundred dollars on a storage tray, this project lets you make one for around $5. Plus, you can keep it even more cost-effective by using glue and paint that you already have on hand.
How to DIY a fluted pedestal tray from Dollar Tree supplies
This decorative tray DIY is super simple to put together. Start by turning the plastic bowl upside down to form the pedestal base. Then, apply hot glue to the bottom of the bowl and press the tin pizza pan onto it. Any strong adhesive, like super glue, will work for this project. To make the flat pan appear more like a tray or dish, miss_vicky_tips hot-glued the plastic shower curtain rings around the edge. Simply place a dab of glue on top of each ring, where the plastic snaps closed, and line them up along the rim of the pan. Finally, spray paint the entire tray to disguise the Dollar Tree components. While the TikToker chose white, silver would also have a sleek look.
@miss_vicky_tips
You'll definitely love this!😍😍 Dollar tree🌺 #dollartreediy #dollartree #diyhomedecor #homedecor #homedecortiktokcontest
The pizza pan and shower curtain rings make for a cute dish, but any plate or shallow bowl can be used instead. Additionally, a Dollar Tree vase, like the Faceted Glass Bouquet Vase, or another decorative bowl are great substitutions if your store doesn't carry the fluted serving bowls. Besides using this chic Dollar Tree DIY to declutter and organize countertops, your homemade storage tray could be used in a variety of ways. Set it on end tables or bookshelves to corral clutter, or place it near your entryway as a catch-all dish. Otherwise, the tray could hold candles or florals for gorgeous home decor.