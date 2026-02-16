Create A Chic Decorative Tray With This Dollar Tree Cutting Board DIY
Nothing creates instant class in a room quite like the addition of a stylish wood serving tray. The only issue with this plan is finding one you can afford that also suits the aesthetic of your home. One way to tick both of these boxes is to make your own using affordable materials, like a Dollar Tree cutting board, for example. This project is among the best ideas for making your bar cart truly swanky, or adding a little luxe to your kitchen counter display, and it's super easy to pull off.
The way to dial up the style factor on this discount wood craft is in the additional materials used. Leather, or a leather-like substitute, is the perfect material for the platter straps. The natural colors and contrasting textures make this a combination particularly worth exploring if you're interested in a chic farmhouse feel, but you can take this a modern route as well. If you're looking for a gorgeous Dollar Tree DIY that makes countertop clutter less of an eyesore, this is the project for you.
Transforming your Dollar Tree cutting board
To make a beautiful serving tray of your own, all you need is a Dollar Tree Cooking Concepts cutting board, heavy duty adhesive like E6000, a white paint pen, a box cutter, a straight edge ruler, leather (or faux leather), a hammer, and some metal tacks or short nails. Dollar Tree probably isn't among your ideas of the best places to shop for rustic furniture and decor, but with a little creativity its wood cutting boards can be turned into just that.
Cut four pieces of leather to the size of straps you'd like on your tray. Glue them together with the smooth side facing out, so you have two double-sided rectangles, and draw fake stitching on with your paint pen. Nail or tack the straps to the wood with a hammer, and you're done. Customize your creation by staining the wood, adding studs like Allstarco flat back cabochon around the edges, or trimming it with jute rope to enhance the farmhouse vibe. No matter your embellishments, you'll have a stylish serving tray you didn't pay top dollar for.