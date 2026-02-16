Create A Chic Decorative Tray With This Dollar Tree Cutting Board DIY

Nothing creates instant class in a room quite like the addition of a stylish wood serving tray. The only issue with this plan is finding one you can afford that also suits the aesthetic of your home. One way to tick both of these boxes is to make your own using affordable materials, like a Dollar Tree cutting board, for example. This project is among the best ideas for making your bar cart truly swanky, or adding a little luxe to your kitchen counter display, and it's super easy to pull off.

The way to dial up the style factor on this discount wood craft is in the additional materials used. Leather, or a leather-like substitute, is the perfect material for the platter straps. The natural colors and contrasting textures make this a combination particularly worth exploring if you're interested in a chic farmhouse feel, but you can take this a modern route as well. If you're looking for a gorgeous Dollar Tree DIY that makes countertop clutter less of an eyesore, this is the project for you.