Goodbye Messy Mulch: A Tougher, More Attractive Alternative
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Mulch creates a clean, even look for garden beds and pathways. However, choosing the right type of mulch is key. Some lightweight wood options don't always stay where they should and require consistent upkeep to keep looking great all season long. There's a tougher alternative to traditional mulch, one that is attractive and easy to use. Permanent mulch comes in rolls that can be cut to size and literally rolled out like a red carpet for your garden.
Rather than small, lightweight pieces, permanent mulch is sealed together to create a flat, walkable path that does not blow in the wind or scatter underfoot. A lot of permanent mulch is made from recycled rubber tires. Plus, a rolled format eliminates the need to buy bulky bags for spreading and shoveling. Plus, it provides all of the benefits of mulch, like suppressing weeds and clean landscaping, while still allowing water and air to flow through to the soil below.
It can be cut to shape around trees or along garden borders, and some users place it under water spouts to prevent muddy puddles. On the downside, though the title says permanent, nothing lasts forever. Rubber mulch will fade or break down over time, and weeds can eventually make their way through. But compared to organic mulches that need to be maintained and only last one to two years, permanent mulch should last around eight to ten years.
Where to find and how to install permanent mulch
Permanent mulch is sold in a variety of places online and in major garden centers. Path-sized rolls, like VEVOR's Rubber Mulch Mat Roll, cover strips about two feet wide. There are also narrower options, like Plow and Hearth's Permanent Mulch Recycled Rubber Border, that can work in tight spaces.
Instant pathways and borders can be created with the right number of rolls and a sharp utility knife. Measure the width of the surface that requires mulch, and purchase the amount you need. Several rolls may be needed for a longer path or a wider bed. Remove all tripping hazards or sharp objects that could pierce through the roll, like rocks, sticks, or debris. Landscape fabric can be placed underneath, but it isn't necessary if your area is flat or plowed. Depending on the brand and size, simply unrolling it and cutting with a knife to fit is the bulk of the work.
Still worried that the wind will blow it around? Use metal or galvanized steel landscape stakes and a hammer to secure your pathway or border into place. Permanent mulch can also be used instead of regular mulch as an alternative to concrete to build a natural patio. Rolls of permanent mulch do not cause splinters, and its even cut will help create clean border lines.