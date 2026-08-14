Goodbye Messy Mulch: A Tougher, More Attractive Alternative

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Mulch creates a clean, even look for garden beds and pathways. However, choosing the right type of mulch is key. Some lightweight wood options don't always stay where they should and require consistent upkeep to keep looking great all season long. There's a tougher alternative to traditional mulch, one that is attractive and easy to use. Permanent mulch comes in rolls that can be cut to size and literally rolled out like a red carpet for your garden.

Rather than small, lightweight pieces, permanent mulch is sealed together to create a flat, walkable path that does not blow in the wind or scatter underfoot. A lot of permanent mulch is made from recycled rubber tires. Plus, a rolled format eliminates the need to buy bulky bags for spreading and shoveling. Plus, it provides all of the benefits of mulch, like suppressing weeds and clean landscaping, while still allowing water and air to flow through to the soil below.

It can be cut to shape around trees or along garden borders, and some users place it under water spouts to prevent muddy puddles. On the downside, though the title says permanent, nothing lasts forever. Rubber mulch will fade or break down over time, and weeds can eventually make their way through. But compared to organic mulches that need to be maintained and only last one to two years, permanent mulch should last around eight to ten years.