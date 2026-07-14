Use A Cheaper Alternative To Concrete And Build A Cozy, Natural Patio This Weekend

The backyard is a great place to sit back, relax, and soak up the sun, but if you like to do that often, and you like to do it with friends, your lawn is going to suffer. The usual way out of this dilemma is to build a backyard patio, but if you make it out of concrete, there goes your naturalistic backyard setting. Not only that, but installing a concrete patio is expensive and takes a fair amount of work. Here's an idea: Build a cozy patio out of mulch instead of concrete.

The idea isn't as crazy as it sounds. Mulch automatically conforms to the lay of the land and isn't as easily displaced as gravel, so there's no need to dig deep and install a base for it (although you can if you want). Mulch made from wood chips is easy to find and often inexpensive — sometimes free if you happen to come across a brush-clearing operation in your neighborhood. If you're mulching your garden, you can use straw, barks and hulls, or even an inorganic material like rubber, but wood chips are your best bet for a relatively long-lasting patio that preserves your naturalistic outdoor space.

The big pluses of mulch over concrete are cost effectiveness and ease of installation, but the main drawback is service life. Mulch decomposes in about a year or two, but all you have to do to keep your patio alive is add more.