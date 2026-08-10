5 Home Depot Appliances With Deep Discounts In August 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in the market for a dishwasher or microwave oven, there are a number of Home Depot appliances worth checking out thanks to deep discounts in August 2026. There's no doubt rising appliance costs are changing the way most people shop, and waiting for a great deal is just one of the ways many of us are dealing with a fridge that won't stop humming or an oven that's cooking unevenly. But Home Depot's GE Appliance Savings Event can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars off of top-rated appliances. Along with deeply discounted pricing good through August 26, 2026, you'll also be eligible for instant savings of up to $350 off, plus free delivery, if you spend more than $998 on a single appliance or if you purchase two or more at a time.
GE appliances dominated In a recent J.D. Power U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service SurveySM, and you'll find plenty of options to choose from at Home Depot. To narrow down our selections, we only considered products with a four-star overall rating or higher. Then, we looked for the top-rated appliances in every category. From there, we picked products with the highest discounts. Each of the appliances that made the cut are at least $200 off their normal price, with additional savings available if you decide to replace more than one during Home Depot's sales event.
GE Profile 27.9 cubic-foot smart 4-Door French door refrigerator
We'll be the first to admit that a smart fridge isn't for everyone. In many cases, smart fridges are stupidly complex. They're also more expensive than traditional refrigerators, both in terms of upfront cost and maintenance or repairs. However, that hasn't stopped over 11,000 Home Depot customers from investing in the GE Profile 27.9 cubic-foot smart 4-door French door refrigerator. Normally priced at $4,399, during the month of August, you'll only spend $2,799.
According to the nearly 8,000 customers who've given the smart fridge a full 5-star rating, there's a lot to love about this fingerprint-resistant stainless steel kitchen appliance. Along with a hands-free, auto-filling filtered water dispenser, the refrigerator has soft-close drawers with independent temperature controls, and a swing-out drawer (called door-in-door design) allowing easy access to taller cartons or bottles that normally end up at the back of a shelf. An LED light wall illuminates all of the inside — no more shadowy recesses or upper-shelf items blocking overhead lighting.
But many reviewers say it's the built-in WiFi that really sets this appliance apart. "I'm truly wowed by the Wifi connected app, where I can glance at how much ice is made, the temps for all, the water filter, door, the energy usage, etc. There's even an option to add a shopping list in the app and a recipe generator, all from my phone," wrote one satisfied user. Several people did report having issues with their freezers getting too cold, and some were frustrated with the overall noise level. However, the smart fridge is backed by a 5-year warranty that includes labor and repairs for any compressor, condenser, or evaporator issues.
GE Profile 4.8 cubic foot smart UltraFast electric washer and dryer combo
Doing laundry is one of the most dreaded chores out there. Although there's really no way around the hassle of sorting and folding, one of the top-rated Home Depot appliances that's deeply discounted during August 2026 might just make your life a little easier. The GE Profile 4.8 cubic-foot smart UltraFast electric washer and dryer combo is a large-capacity, 2-in-1 machine that washes and dries a load of laundry in around 90 minutes. Normally priced at $2,999, it's currently $700 off, whether you choose the carbon graphite, sapphire blue, or jade green color.
More than just a way to spruce up a small laundry room, the smart appliance also handles more of the dirty work than an ordinary washer or dryer, much of it using significantly less energy. An intelligent dispenser holds enough detergent and softener for up to 32 loads. Pet hair is essentially vacuumed up before the wash cycle and deposited in a dedicated filter trap. And the gasket, dispenser, and drain are all given the antimicrobial treatment to reduce weird smells and mildew. The slim profile (28 inches wide and 32 inches deep) fits in tiny laundry rooms, is powered by a standard 120v plug, and the machine doesn't require a dryer exhaust vent, offering additional space-savings.
While several Home Depot customers were less than thrilled with the drying power of this smart appliance, with many describing cleaning the lint filter as a major hassle, the vast majority were thrilled with the convenience it offers. Over 4,700 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, raving about the excellent washing capabilities and quiet operation. The connected app, which sends cycle completion, maintenance, and detergent refill notifications, also gets high marks.
GE 30-inch double electric wall oven with built-in microwave
Are you already dreading the idea of hosting for the holidays? Making meals for a crowd can be a nightmare if you're working with a finicky oven. Rather than leaving it to the last minute, home cooks may want to consider Home Depot's deep discount on the GE 30-inch double electric wall oven with built-in microwave. Regularly priced at $3,999, this bestselling kitchen appliance is $1,300 off through August 26, 2026.
Measuring 30 inches wide, this oven has more features than you might expect from its size. The 100-watt microwave features 10 settings and glass touch controls for easy cleaning. Sensors inside calculate and adjust cooking times and power levels for food as it rotates on a 16-inch turntable. The lower oven has both a 10-pass bake element and an 8-pass broil element for even cooking. Delay start, Sabbath mode, self-cleaning, and locking capabilities extend the functionality for many different families and functions.
A few dozen Home Depot customers experienced issues with the microwave units, but more than 600 gave the product a five-star rating thanks to its versatility, performance, and attractive appearance. "This oven not only looks fabulous in our kitchen, but it has some really great features that make cooking a real pleasure," wrote one happy user. Another raved, "This product cooks so well. I love it and I don't even like to cook!"
GE 1.9 cubic foot over-the-range microwave
We were torn about including two microwaves on the same list, but hear us out: Home Depot's deep discount on the GE 1.9 cubic foot over-the-range microwave is so good that if you decide to double-up on your appliance purchase you can get it for next to nothing. Normally priced at $569, it's currently on sale for $287. That's a 50% discount to start with. But by combining your appliance purchases, you'll be eligible for up to $350 additional savings in rebates.
Available in white, stainless steel, or several other finishes, GE equipped this 1,000-watt kitchen appliance with 10 cooking levels and a four-speed, 400 CFM venting system to clear cooking odors and smoke from your range's stovetop. An enamel interior and removable turntable make it easy to clean, while two-setting cooktop lighting provides extra illumination for whatever you're cooking up down below on the stove.
This microwave has more than 7,100 5-star ratings from Home Depot customers who love its quiet and efficient performance. "Very easy to install and it looks amazing. Highly recommend," reported one happy user. While it's backed by a one-year manufacturer's warranty, several people giving the item 1 star reported needing to replace it within a few years of use. Others struggled with delivery and installation problems, and a few said they would have been lost on how to operate it without the manual.
GE Profile 24-inch smart top control stainless dishwasher
When washing dishes feels like it might as well be your second job, investing in a high-end dishwasher starts feeling less like a luxury and more like a necessity. Home Depot's GE Appliance Savings Event is a good time to do just that, thanks to the 38% discount on the GE Profile 24-inch smart built-in top control dishwasher. Regularly priced at $1,199, it's on sale through August 26, 2026, for $749.
If you think dishwashers are disgusting, you're not alone. They can be a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. That's one of the reasons why this GE dishwasher's antimicrobial technology makes so much sense. The built-in protection keeps high usage surfaces 99% cleaner than without it. GE's Dry Boost technology targets hard-to-dry items like bottles, while specially-targeted jets blast the silverware baskets from the bottom for better cleaning. Plus it has a food pulverizer, bottle wash jets, and high-temperature steaming cycles all designed to eliminate the need to pre-wash.
Like other GE smart appliances on our list, this dishwasher has built-in Wi-Fi and connects with the SmartHQ app, which lets you customize your wash cycles and receive remote status notifications. An onboard notification bar also lets you know your dishes' status. Over 450 Home Depot customers have given the high-tech appliance a 5-star rating, describing it as sleek and quiet. Although some customers reported receiving faulty appliances that leaked or required repairs, the majority were highly satisfied with their purchase.