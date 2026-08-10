5 Home Depot Appliances With Deep Discounts In August 2026

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If you're in the market for a dishwasher or microwave oven, there are a number of Home Depot appliances worth checking out thanks to deep discounts in August 2026. There's no doubt rising appliance costs are changing the way most people shop, and waiting for a great deal is just one of the ways many of us are dealing with a fridge that won't stop humming or an oven that's cooking unevenly. But Home Depot's GE Appliance Savings Event can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars off of top-rated appliances. Along with deeply discounted pricing good through August 26, 2026, you'll also be eligible for instant savings of up to $350 off, plus free delivery, if you spend more than $998 on a single appliance or if you purchase two or more at a time.

GE appliances dominated In a recent J.D. Power U.S. Appliance Reliability & Service SurveySM, and you'll find plenty of options to choose from at Home Depot. To narrow down our selections, we only considered products with a four-star overall rating or higher. Then, we looked for the top-rated appliances in every category. From there, we picked products with the highest discounts. Each of the appliances that made the cut are at least $200 off their normal price, with additional savings available if you decide to replace more than one during Home Depot's sales event.