How Rising Appliance Costs Are Changing The Way People Shop

At the moment, it's unclear if appliance prices will continue to rise, begin to fall, or hold steady for the end of 2026 into 2027. However, it's good to be prepared in case prices don't start to decrease. It may be a good idea to fall in line with the majority of consumers. Be smart about your purchases, and hold off on upgrades. If you missed the window to buy before companies increased their prices, you may want to consider waiting for a sale. However, if the appliance you want doesn't go on sale as the months roll on, make sure you buy it before the end of the year. This prepares you for prices potentially increasing even more in 2027, and you can keep the appliance in a warehouse if you're not ready for it to be installed.

If you need to replace your appliances immediately, there are a few options to consider. If your appliance is having minor issues, repair might be an option. Depending on the exact problem with your appliance, repairs may still be more affordable than replacing it. Alternatively, you can look for scratch and dent appliance sales. These are discounted appliances that have minor cosmetic damage but still work fine. They may not be the prettiest, but discounts typically start at 10% and may be up to half off. You should also consider paying with a credit card.

Buying a used or secondhand appliance may also be an option, but there are risks. Among the pros and cons of buying used appliances, a major one is that you can't be sure what shape it's in. You don't want to pay for both a new appliance only to turn around and need to pay for repairs as well. If you trust the seller and can be reasonably sure that the appliance is in working condition, though, it's worth considering.