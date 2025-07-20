The Costliest Kitchen Appliances To Run In Your Home

When you own a home there are a lot of little things you need to factor into your monthly budget. From potential monthly HOA dues, to water bills and regular maintenance expenses, these items can cause shocking and sometimes unexpected costs. Two monthly bills that can be a real pain for financial budgeting are your gas and electric utilities. The cost for these can vary widely depending on your daily activities, the type of weather you experience, and even how your home was built (newer models often have energy efficiency built in). These variables, plus the undeniable need for gas and electricity, leads many homeowners to search for creative ways to keep those bills down. While tips for saving energy in your home can be helpful, arm yourself with knowledge first to get the most effective savings tactics. Knowing which kitchen appliances cost the most to run can help you determine the best strategy to limit energy usage and its related costs in the kitchen.

According to experts, in the kitchen it's your stove and oven, refrigerator and freezer, and dishwasher that'll hike up your bill the most. A Yale student study found that 20% of consumers' energy usage was from cooking and the typical gas stoves in America were found to only be 40% efficient. For your fridge and freezer, opting for one with an Energy Star label will use 20% less than standard federal regulations. With these costs, it's beneficial to consider conscientious ways to decrease your energy usage.