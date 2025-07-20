The Costliest Kitchen Appliances To Run In Your Home
When you own a home there are a lot of little things you need to factor into your monthly budget. From potential monthly HOA dues, to water bills and regular maintenance expenses, these items can cause shocking and sometimes unexpected costs. Two monthly bills that can be a real pain for financial budgeting are your gas and electric utilities. The cost for these can vary widely depending on your daily activities, the type of weather you experience, and even how your home was built (newer models often have energy efficiency built in). These variables, plus the undeniable need for gas and electricity, leads many homeowners to search for creative ways to keep those bills down. While tips for saving energy in your home can be helpful, arm yourself with knowledge first to get the most effective savings tactics. Knowing which kitchen appliances cost the most to run can help you determine the best strategy to limit energy usage and its related costs in the kitchen.
According to experts, in the kitchen it's your stove and oven, refrigerator and freezer, and dishwasher that'll hike up your bill the most. A Yale student study found that 20% of consumers' energy usage was from cooking and the typical gas stoves in America were found to only be 40% efficient. For your fridge and freezer, opting for one with an Energy Star label will use 20% less than standard federal regulations. With these costs, it's beneficial to consider conscientious ways to decrease your energy usage.
How to reduce energy use in the kitchen and other areas
Since these are all essential household items for most households, discontinuing their use all together just isn't feasible. Instead think about other ways to try and limit their use. For your stove and oven, consider alternative cooking methods and proper use. Air fryers can be a great alternative, and there are no shortage of excellent air fryer recipes for every kind of craving. Get the most out of your energy by having lids on pots while you cook, and filling the pots to cook more food at once. Keep the temperature of your fridge higher to save energy and opt for handwashing dishes from time to time (this has the added benefit of saving water!) rather than using the dishwasher. When you do use the dishwasher, only run full loads and load the dishes correctly.
You can also consider affordable home items that will lower your energy bills and help maximize your efforts in the kitchen. Consider portable AC units and even using plants that can lower air temperature through transpiration which can help the household be less reliant on expensive air conditioning units. You should also make sure your home's windows and doors are properly sealed and ensure you deal with regular maintenance needs on time. Both of these tactics can keep your kitchen (and the entire home) in its most energy-efficient state and help lower those costly monthly bills.