Not A Casserole Dish: The Vintage Pyrex Set That's A Rare Thrift Find

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There's something very special about vintage Pyrex. If you've ever walked into a thrift store hoping to find a casserole dish that matches kitchenware passed down from generation to generation, you already know that Pyrex is the vintage dishware thrift shoppers can't resist. Pyrex was invented in 1872 by Eugene Sullivan, who was looking for a way to make a ceramic dish that could withstand high oven temperatures. The brand's patterns range from vibrant florals to funky mid-century geometric prints that can brighten any table setting. Once you start collecting, each thrift store trip turns into an exciting treasure hunt. However, it's not just casserole dishes that you should look for, and not all Pyrex patterns are easy to find. The rare Pyrex rainbow striped bowl set is a perfect example.

Produced from 1965 to 1967, the rainbow striped bowls were manufactured in pink, tan, and blue and feature bold, horizontal stripes that run along the outside. If you look carefully, you'll see the stripes are actually a thick, solid band of color bordered by thin lines on either side.

They were made in 1 1/2-pint, 1 1/2 quart, and 2 1/2-quart sizes for baking and cooking tasks. Because they were produced for a short time, these bowls have become highly sought-after pieces for collectors, often bringing high dollars at auction. It's not uncommon to see a three-piece bowl set in excellent condition going for as much as $750 online, proving that rare vintage Pyrex mixing bowls are more than just a passing trend.