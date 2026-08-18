Not A Casserole Dish: The Vintage Pyrex Set That's A Rare Thrift Find
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There's something very special about vintage Pyrex. If you've ever walked into a thrift store hoping to find a casserole dish that matches kitchenware passed down from generation to generation, you already know that Pyrex is the vintage dishware thrift shoppers can't resist. Pyrex was invented in 1872 by Eugene Sullivan, who was looking for a way to make a ceramic dish that could withstand high oven temperatures. The brand's patterns range from vibrant florals to funky mid-century geometric prints that can brighten any table setting. Once you start collecting, each thrift store trip turns into an exciting treasure hunt. However, it's not just casserole dishes that you should look for, and not all Pyrex patterns are easy to find. The rare Pyrex rainbow striped bowl set is a perfect example.
Produced from 1965 to 1967, the rainbow striped bowls were manufactured in pink, tan, and blue and feature bold, horizontal stripes that run along the outside. If you look carefully, you'll see the stripes are actually a thick, solid band of color bordered by thin lines on either side.
They were made in 1 1/2-pint, 1 1/2 quart, and 2 1/2-quart sizes for baking and cooking tasks. Because they were produced for a short time, these bowls have become highly sought-after pieces for collectors, often bringing high dollars at auction. It's not uncommon to see a three-piece bowl set in excellent condition going for as much as $750 online, proving that rare vintage Pyrex mixing bowls are more than just a passing trend.
How to be sure you're getting original Pyrex rainbow bowls
Due to Pyrex's popularity, the market is full of copycats and reproductions, making it more difficult to know you're getting the real thing when you're shopping at the thrift store. Fortunately, there are some tips and tricks for spotting valuable vintage Pyrex. When looking for the rainbow bowls, familiarize yourself with the color and pattern. Flip the piece over and look closely at the bottom. Authentic pieces will be stamped with "PYREX" in all caps, as well as "MADE IN U.S.A." Older dishes are also made from borosilicate glass, which is incredibly durable and resistant to thermal shock unlike the newer Pyrex, which is made from soda-lime glass.
Along with the brand name, check for the specific model number. For the rainbow striped set, the pink mixing bowls will have the number 401, the tan will have 402, and the blue bowls will display 403. When purchasing vintage Pyrex, the condition of the bowls can have a major effect on the value. Dishes that have been run through the dishwasher will appear faded. You should also check for chips and cracks.