Everyone Used It In The '50s And '60s — Now It's The Vintage Dishware Thrift Shoppers Can't Resist

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You may only think about fine china when you're hosting a big family gathering. Or perhaps an elderly relative recently passed away, leaving behind a carefully wrapped collection with your name on it. Either way, the delicate dishware that everyone used in the '50s and '60 is making a serious comeback. For several decades, it seemed like sturdy stoneware, plastic, and even paper plates had permanently replaced the delicate porcelain and bone china our grandmothers favored. Instead of engaging in that old pre-wedding ritual of picking out a pattern, younger generations have largely favored fancy kitchen appliances and practical everyday plates. But according to some experts, vintage dishware is becoming extremely popular again.

There are plenty of valuable vintage dinnerware pieces to look for at a thrift store, like Haviland Limoges plates or Minton Golden Crocus bowls. But according to experts, rarity and value aren't the only reasons thrift shoppers can't resist the charm and authenticity of heirloom pieces. "They love the romance of a table that looks like it has lived a life," event architect Amos Gott told Martha Stewart.

Everyone used it in the '50s and '60s, and fine china still has a surprisingly large fanbase. Facebook group Beautiful Table Settings has grown to over 263,000 members since it was started in 2019. Founder May Eason thinks the reemergence is a way for people to share the beauty of elaborate tablescapes. "You're doing this for your family and your friends, so you want to make your table presentable and pretty. And it's fun to play with it. I think younger people are finally realizing you can change it up," she remarked in an interview with Eater.