Everyone Used It In The '50s And '60s — Now It's The Vintage Dishware Thrift Shoppers Can't Resist
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You may only think about fine china when you're hosting a big family gathering. Or perhaps an elderly relative recently passed away, leaving behind a carefully wrapped collection with your name on it. Either way, the delicate dishware that everyone used in the '50s and '60 is making a serious comeback. For several decades, it seemed like sturdy stoneware, plastic, and even paper plates had permanently replaced the delicate porcelain and bone china our grandmothers favored. Instead of engaging in that old pre-wedding ritual of picking out a pattern, younger generations have largely favored fancy kitchen appliances and practical everyday plates. But according to some experts, vintage dishware is becoming extremely popular again.
There are plenty of valuable vintage dinnerware pieces to look for at a thrift store, like Haviland Limoges plates or Minton Golden Crocus bowls. But according to experts, rarity and value aren't the only reasons thrift shoppers can't resist the charm and authenticity of heirloom pieces. "They love the romance of a table that looks like it has lived a life," event architect Amos Gott told Martha Stewart.
Everyone used it in the '50s and '60s, and fine china still has a surprisingly large fanbase. Facebook group Beautiful Table Settings has grown to over 263,000 members since it was started in 2019. Founder May Eason thinks the reemergence is a way for people to share the beauty of elaborate tablescapes. "You're doing this for your family and your friends, so you want to make your table presentable and pretty. And it's fun to play with it. I think younger people are finally realizing you can change it up," she remarked in an interview with Eater.
It's easy to thrift vintage china sets (but they may already be hiding in your house!)
Using fine china is a great way to make your tablescapes look expensive, and it could even be surprisingly affordable. Dodi Willingham, co-chair of the nonprofit Bluebird Thrift Shop, told the Houston Chronicle some years back that they "... get so much china in here because when parents and grandparents pass away, the children have to clean out the house... We sell it like crazy... because we don't put a lot of money on it." With the rising love for fine china, the prices might not be so low anymore but would likely not be too high, either.
One antique store owner credits COVID-19 with this comeback. "People began to rummage around their homes and discovered all this beautiful porcelain tucked away. It began to find its way back to dinner tables whereupon its beauty and usefulness were rediscovered," dealer Mike Rivkin wrote for the Desert Sun. Online searches for fine china have spiked in the years since, and the trend shows no sign of stopping. Social media is full of inheritance unboxing videos. Delighted thrifters also frequently share their finds, from valuable pieces that command premium prices on Etsy to sets that cost far less than you might think.
It's easy to be overwhelmed if you're just getting into the vintage dishware trend, so it pays to know which kitchenware brands to look for at thrift stores. Lenox, Noritake, and Shelley are among the most renowned manufacturers. Tastes changed dramatically during the '50s and '60s, which heavily influenced fine china patterns during both decades. Nature-inspired designs featuring delicate florals and fruits were common motifs until the Space Age arrived. That ushered in the kitschy, colorful, midcentury charm of starbursts and anything atomic.