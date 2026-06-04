Forget Pyrex & Le Creuset: 15 Valuable Kitchenware Brands To Look For At Thrift Stores
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If you love hunting for valuable vintage items, you've probably already heard that some vintage Pyrex and Le Creuset pieces can be worth quite a bit. The rarer or more sought-after pieces can fetch thousands of dollars, and some more common pieces may still net you a profit of a few dollars if you're already paying a low price for them at the thrift store. However, they aren't the only brands worth looking for! Pieces from brands like Revere Ware and Culver Glassware can also be valuable. If you want something new to collect and sell, or if other antique hunters have already bought all the Pyrex and Le Creuset from your local thrift store, it may be time to switch things up.
Thrift stores are a fantastic place to start your hunt for other vintage brands, since they're relatively low stakes. If you aren't as familiar with other brands as you are Pyrex or Le Creuset, then starting with the lower price point of a thrift store may be comforting. Since you're spending less money on the pieces, mistakes like misidentifying a pan are less upsetting. Plus, items being donated regularly means there's always something new to inspect.
However, there's another reason to look for other brands at thrift stores. If you're hoping to turn a profit from valuable vintage kitchenware items, then it's a good idea to diversify rather than stick to a single brand or type of item. The value of collectibles like vintage kitchenware is based on what collectors are willing to pay for them, and there's always a risk that a particular brand or style of kitchenware will go out of style and become less valuable. If you've put all your time and effort into that one brand, you may be out of luck!
Staub
The Staub brand dates back to 1974, when it was founded in Alsace, France by Francis Staub. Their cast iron and ceramic cookware are generally considered to be high-quality, and they're priced accordingly. Newly-produced pieces can cost hundreds of dollars, so finding any Staub pieces at your thrift store is cause for a celebration. However, some vintage pieces like the rare vintage cast iron cow cocotte can net you hundreds or even thousands if you can find the right buyer.
Revere Ware
Vintage Revere Ware pots and pans are best known for their copper bottoms, giving them a unique look and excellent heat distribution. Adding extra appeal for history buffs, the name Revere Ware isn't just for show. The company traces its roots back to a copper mill founded by Paul Revere in 1801. Pieces made pre-1968 are generally favored for their thicker metal and sturdier builds, with complete sets sometimes selling for hundreds of dollars. Individual pieces vary in price, from as little as $3 up to $65 or more, but they're worth checking out at the thrift store.
Haviland and Co.
Haviland is actually still producing china plates, cups, and other kitchenware, but don't let that fool you. The company was founded in the mid-1800's, and there are plenty of vintage pieces to search your local thrift stores for. There have been an estimated tens of thousands of patterns, making them either fun or frustrating to collect. Vintage or antique Haviland pieces can sell for a wide range of prices, from under $10 to over $2,000. Newly produced pieces are sold by Haviland for hundreds of dollars, so anything you find at the thrift store would likely be a great deal.
Griswold
Griswold is another brand to look for on your trip to the thrift store, as their cast iron cookware is popular with collectors. The pans tend to be lighter than other cast iron pans, and their prominent logos make them easy for collectors to spot. A full set of Griswold cookware can sell for thousands, making them a lucky find for thrifters. Individual items may sell for anywhere between closer to $25 and hundreds of dollars, so it's a good idea to check any cast iron items you spot for a Griswold logo.
Corningware
Corningware or Corning Ware is a valuable vintage kitchen brand to check thrift stores for, known for their beautiful patterns. Older pieces are popular in part due to being made from pyroceram, a uniquely hardy and heat resistant glass, while items made after the year 2000 are more likely to be stoneware. On average, most vintage Corningware pieces sell for between $5 and $100, making them somewhat profitable if you're buying them at thrift store prices. However, some rarer pieces and complete sets can be sold to collectors for hundreds to over a thousand dollars.
Cathrineholm
Cathrineholm began producing enamel kitchenware in 1901 in Norway, although the company dates back earlier. Their beautiful patterns were a hit from the 1950's through the 1970's. Although their vibrantly colored kitchenware was made with a variety of patterns, one of the most popular is the Lotus pattern, which features regularly spaced tapered lotus leaves. A Cathrineholm Lotus bowl in a rarer color can fetch hundreds on its own, but if you're only spending a few dollars at the thrift store then even the more common colors, which may sell for about $20, are worth picking up.
Fiestaware
You should certainly be on the lookout for valuable Fiestaware kitchenware at thrift stores, as this brand has a long history and can fetch high prices. Launched in 1936, Fiestaware is known for their vibrantly colored ceramics, some of which contain uranium and are mildly radioactive! The selling price depends on the specific piece, the condition it's in, and what color it is. More common pieces may only sell for around $15, while rarer or more collectible items can go for over $1,000.
Ridgway Pottery
Ridgway Pottery has an incredibly long history, so there's plenty of pieces to hunt for at your local thrift store. They began producing pieces in the 1790's, creating a variety of beautiful earthenware, stoneware, and bone china plates, tea sets, and more in many beautiful colors and patterns. Ridgway pieces tend to vary quite a bit in value, so while they're worth looking for, you should try to identify the specific age and pattern before bringing a piece home to resell. A single piece could be worth hundreds or next to nothing.
Culver Glassware
Dating back to 1939, Culver Glassware had a long history of producing beautiful glasses, and spotting one of their vintage patterns at your thrift store can be a great find, as sets of them can sell for hundreds. If you do find some of their glasses, you'll want to double check the signature. Some vintage patterns were reproduced more recently by the company that bought Culver, Moderne Glassware, and although the reproductions are still beautiful, collectors looking for authentic vintage pieces may be disappointed to find one of them instead. The newer pieces are simply signed Culver rather than Culver Ltd.
Reed and Barton
Reed and Barton is a silverware brand dating back to 1824, and over the decades they produced a variety of stunning cutlery sets, bowls, tea sets, and more. Their pieces are valued for both their beauty and their use of real silver, making them an attractive thrift store find. While any Reed and Barton pieces you find at your local thrift store may be worth picking up for the price of silver alone, some highly sought after patterns are much more valuable. A complete set of Francis or Love Disarmed patterned silverware can sell for thousands!
Stieff Silver
Another silver brand to look for on your trip to the thrift store is Stieff Silver, which began production in the 1890's. Their silverware patterns ranged from simple and elegant to intricate florals, and collectors may pay hundreds or even thousands for a complete set. Rarer patterns like the high-relief Princess pattern may even sell for over $10,000 if you can find a complete set! Even if you only find an individual fork or spoon, they're still worth picking up, as a single Princess patterned fork can sell for hundreds.
Towle
When it comes to vintage silverware and flatware brands, Towle is definitely a name you should know. Dating from 1690 to modern day, Towle is responsible for producing dinnerware in a vast array of patterns. There are 15 patterns still in production, and buying new pieces can cost hundreds of dollars. However, with centuries of production under their belt and a number of discontinued patterns, there are many vintage and antique pieces to hunt for. A single piece might sell for $20 to $30, and a complete set could go for over $10,000 if you're lucky!
Tiffany
You're likely familiar with Tiffany's reputation as a jewelry maker, but did you know they've also made plenty of kitchenware since their start in the 1800s? Hollowware and flatware made by Tiffany would be a lucky thrift store find. Their silver work is quite valuable, with complete sets of silverware sometimes selling for tens of thousands of dollars. Finding a mixed metal piece would be extraordinary, as these date to before 1910 and are fairly rare. A simple mixed metal Tiffany spoon might sell for hundreds on its own, with more intricate pieces going for over $10,000 each.
Whiting
Dating back to 1866, Whiting is a fantastic vintage brand to look for on your next thrift store visit. They created a variety of beautiful flatware and silverware over the years, and vintage pieces can be quite valuable. More common pieces can be sold as scrap silver, but some patterns are worth much more. Complete sets of rare patterns like Lily can sometimes sell for thousands, and even individual pieces can sell for quite a bit.
Kalo
Kalo produced silver hollowware and flatware from 1900 to 1970 as part of the Arts and Crafts Movement, which championed traditional crafts, human skills over machinery, and letting the inherent beauty of the raw materials shine. Vintage Kalo pieces may be less ornate than other silver brands, but they have a simple charm and history that makes them attractive all the same. Kalo pieces can be quite valuable, with larger pieces like pitchers and bowls sometimes selling for over $1,000 and smaller ones such as spoons selling for hundreds.