Forget Pyrex & Le Creuset: 15 Valuable Kitchenware Brands To Look For At Thrift Stores

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If you love hunting for valuable vintage items, you've probably already heard that some vintage Pyrex and Le Creuset pieces can be worth quite a bit. The rarer or more sought-after pieces can fetch thousands of dollars, and some more common pieces may still net you a profit of a few dollars if you're already paying a low price for them at the thrift store. However, they aren't the only brands worth looking for! Pieces from brands like Revere Ware and Culver Glassware can also be valuable. If you want something new to collect and sell, or if other antique hunters have already bought all the Pyrex and Le Creuset from your local thrift store, it may be time to switch things up.

Thrift stores are a fantastic place to start your hunt for other vintage brands, since they're relatively low stakes. If you aren't as familiar with other brands as you are Pyrex or Le Creuset, then starting with the lower price point of a thrift store may be comforting. Since you're spending less money on the pieces, mistakes like misidentifying a pan are less upsetting. Plus, items being donated regularly means there's always something new to inspect.

However, there's another reason to look for other brands at thrift stores. If you're hoping to turn a profit from valuable vintage kitchenware items, then it's a good idea to diversify rather than stick to a single brand or type of item. The value of collectibles like vintage kitchenware is based on what collectors are willing to pay for them, and there's always a risk that a particular brand or style of kitchenware will go out of style and become less valuable. If you've put all your time and effort into that one brand, you may be out of luck!