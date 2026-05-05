Rare Vintage Cow Dish Called The 'Holy Grail' Of Valuable Kitchen Finds
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There are a few prized items you should never overlook when shopping at an estate sale, but sometimes you come across something so "udderly" interesting and adorable that you just can't pass it up. Such is the case with the Staub French Enamel-Over-Cast-Iron Cow Cocotte, with one fan even debating whether to spend well over $1,000 on acquiring one, after missing out on earlier opportunities. "Should I do it?" she posted on Facebook. "Or is that completely stupid? It's my culinary holy grail..." The comments, of course, only egged her on. "DO IT!!!" one said. "It will complete you."
It's unclear whether the poster went for it or not in the end, but what is clear is that demand for Staub cow cocottes continues to be high. These rare pieces are sought after, and in turn valuable, because they are no longer sold. So, be sure to keep an eye out for them at the thrift store. Current active sales on LiveAuctioneers have bidding starting at $500, with estimates of a final selling price being closer to $750 to $1,250. This is even with the dish sporting clear signs of use — with what look like burn marks or scuffs along its bottom. Over on eBay, the prices are higher, with the starting price for an allegedly ultra-rare gray version of the cow sitting at $1,949.99. If you balk at these prices, you aren't alone; however, some other collectors have gotten extremely lucky. One Redditor shared that they found the exact dish some are shelling out thousands for at a thrift store for just $24. Talk about timing!
Why the Staub Cow Cocotte is in such high demand
The first piece of Staub cookware was designed by Francis Staub in 1974 in the northeast of France. Since then, the brand has built a reputation for producing high-performance and durable cookware, rivaling other popular Dutch oven brands (looking you, Le Creuset — but yes, still go find out what your Le Creuset color says about your personality). Because of this, it's also thought of as a legacy brand, in that you can buy it once and use it forever, possibly even passing it down one day. If you're lucky enough to spot one of these cow cocottes at the thrift store or an estate sale, look for a "Staub France" marking.
German company Zwilling acquired the brand in 2008, and now new Staub is purchased through them. Although still branded with the famous "Staub" mark, most pieces no longer have the "Staub France" marking. While any piece of Staub cookware is going to retain value, simply because it's typically well-made, these cow cocottes are have such high value to collectors because Staub no longer produces them. While Staub does still lean into whimsy with the Dutch ovens it currently has for sale (like this white pumpkin or this green artichoke), there are no bovine offerings on the site. As cow decor is an important element of modern farmhouse style and overall something cute and fun to have on hand, the combination of scarcity and whimsy is what really drives it home as the "Holy Grail" of valuable kitchen finds.