Rare Vintage Cow Dish Called The 'Holy Grail' Of Valuable Kitchen Finds

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There are a few prized items you should never overlook when shopping at an estate sale, but sometimes you come across something so "udderly" interesting and adorable that you just can't pass it up. Such is the case with the Staub French Enamel-Over-Cast-Iron Cow Cocotte, with one fan even debating whether to spend well over $1,000 on acquiring one, after missing out on earlier opportunities. "Should I do it?" she posted on Facebook. "Or is that completely stupid? It's my culinary holy grail..." The comments, of course, only egged her on. "DO IT!!!" one said. "It will complete you."

It's unclear whether the poster went for it or not in the end, but what is clear is that demand for Staub cow cocottes continues to be high. These rare pieces are sought after, and in turn valuable, because they are no longer sold. So, be sure to keep an eye out for them at the thrift store. Current active sales on LiveAuctioneers have bidding starting at $500, with estimates of a final selling price being closer to $750 to $1,250. This is even with the dish sporting clear signs of use — with what look like burn marks or scuffs along its bottom. Over on eBay, the prices are higher, with the starting price for an allegedly ultra-rare gray version of the cow sitting at $1,949.99. If you balk at these prices, you aren't alone; however, some other collectors have gotten extremely lucky. One Redditor shared that they found the exact dish some are shelling out thousands for at a thrift store for just $24. Talk about timing!