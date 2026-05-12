Not Pyrex: The Valuable Kitchenware Brand To Look For A Thrift Stores

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Pyrex is a household name for kitchenware, but there's actually another overlooked kitchenware brand that's worth keeping an eye out for. Founded in Ohio in 1936 before moving to West Virginia, the Fiestaware brand is famous for producing items with detailed Art Deco silhouettes and bold colors. They can be worth a lot of money, as well: For the right audience, a salad bowl can go for $250, while a turquoise onion soup bowl can be valued at more than $9,000!

And it's not just bowls, either. Fiestaware made dozens of other dishware items over the years. You can find ceramic coffee pots that range anywhere from $500 to $850, as well as egg cups valued from $100 all the way up to $275. These ranges account for condition, color, and age. Of course, these prices are typical of online collectors. It's entirely possible that the items in question would be priced much cheaper at thrift stores, which are often just looking to move stock as quickly as possible. So, if you happen to find a full set of Fiestaware, you could easily scoop up a collection worth thousands of dollars!