Use Old Skateboards To Create Budget-Friendly Storage With This Clever DIY

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Do you have a spare skateboard or two in your garage that you're not using anymore? You might want to think twice before throwing out or donating them. With a little bit of creativity and a couple of common household tools, their decks can be converted into unique floating shelves that showcase a little bit of your personality. You'll need to remove the trucks and the grip tape from the wood before using it, which will be the trickiest part. But once that's done, you can simply get some L-shaped brackets, attach them to your wall, and place the boards on them. This storage-minded DIY includes plenty of opportunities for customization, and shouldn't come anywhere close to breaking the bank. You can use as many or as few skateboards as you want, and configure them on the wall however you see fit.

To complete this project, you'll need either a heat gun or a hair dryer for loosening the grip tape, plus a hobby knife and a skateboard T-tool. Depending on the current condition of your old board, you may want an electric sander for smoothing out its surface. You can order L-shaped brackets online from sites like Amazon. Make sure the ones you pick have a horizontal run that's approximately as wide as your skateboard, so that they fully support it and the objects you store on it. The basics of installing floating shelves may also be worth reviewing before getting started. You should ultimately be ending up with a stylish storage solution that can reduce living room clutter.