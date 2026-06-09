Goodbye, Living Room Clutter: This IKEA Sideboard Solution Adds Stylish Storage

Adding closed-door storage to wrangle items in living and family rooms can be a challenge. However, without the right systems in place, these high-traffic areas tend to magically attract clutter, seemingly overnight. And even once you do come up with a great clutter management solution, figuring out how to fit said storage into an already full room presents its own complications. Perhaps it's time to think outside the box with your sofa placement when it comes to clutter control. Instead of pushing it against a wall by default, try floating it a couple of feet forward to make room for a large-scale storage solution that will only set you back a few hundred dollars at IKEA.

TikTok user homeofniugyn shared how she used three $100 pine IVAR cabinets with sliding doors to create a long sideboard-style sofa table in her living room. By staining the cabinets a dark tone, the sideboard provides a welcome contrast to the light walls and sofa, as well as a rich elegance that makes the room feel tailored. The long top panel visible just over the back of the sofa can be used as a display surface where you can arrange your favorite decor, photos, artwork, lamps, plants, and more. On top of the aesthetic benefits, the three units provide lots of hidden storage for hiding all of life's clutter. This makes it a great small-space IKEA hack for packing in tons of functionality. Talk about a win-win-win! This easy DIY transforms a basic IKEA IVAR cabinet (and your living room's clutter chaos) with just some simple refinishing and clever space planning.