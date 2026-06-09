Goodbye, Living Room Clutter: This IKEA Sideboard Solution Adds Stylish Storage
Adding closed-door storage to wrangle items in living and family rooms can be a challenge. However, without the right systems in place, these high-traffic areas tend to magically attract clutter, seemingly overnight. And even once you do come up with a great clutter management solution, figuring out how to fit said storage into an already full room presents its own complications. Perhaps it's time to think outside the box with your sofa placement when it comes to clutter control. Instead of pushing it against a wall by default, try floating it a couple of feet forward to make room for a large-scale storage solution that will only set you back a few hundred dollars at IKEA.
TikTok user homeofniugyn shared how she used three $100 pine IVAR cabinets with sliding doors to create a long sideboard-style sofa table in her living room. By staining the cabinets a dark tone, the sideboard provides a welcome contrast to the light walls and sofa, as well as a rich elegance that makes the room feel tailored. The long top panel visible just over the back of the sofa can be used as a display surface where you can arrange your favorite decor, photos, artwork, lamps, plants, and more. On top of the aesthetic benefits, the three units provide lots of hidden storage for hiding all of life's clutter. This makes it a great small-space IKEA hack for packing in tons of functionality. Talk about a win-win-win! This easy DIY transforms a basic IKEA IVAR cabinet (and your living room's clutter chaos) with just some simple refinishing and clever space planning.
Line up multiple stained IKEA IVAR units for an elegant storage sideboard
Head to IKEA to purchase untreated solid pine IVAR cabinets with sliding doors. Since the doors require no space in front to swing open, they're perfect for tucking in behind the sofa for extra storage in a tight space. The cabinet is 31.5 inches wide, so measure your wall to determine how many units your space can accommodate. The wider you go, the more impactful the scale and the more storage you'll gain. Once your IVAR cabinets are assembled according to the directions, apply a dark wood stain to all of the surfaces, including the interior. If you want to make the piece more statement-making, paint it a vivid color. Either way, once it's dry, apply a sealer like a polyurethane finish to protect it.
Since the IVAR cabinet is just under a foot deep, float your sofa or sectional out about two feet away from the wall. Then, place the cabinets side-by-side along the wall, securing them properly to prevent tipping. This leaves roughly a foot of space to allow access to the storage. Behind the sliding doors, you can corral all forms of living room clutter, such as electronics and gaming equipment, toys, board games, and more. Finish off the look by styling the top of the new sideboard for an added layer of visual interest.