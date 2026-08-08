No More Cluttered Jewelry: How This $5 Thrifted Item Became Stylish Countertop Storage
I had never been one to keep my costume jewelry organized, despite how much I adore it. Typically, it stayed cluttered together in an old tin box, which required "treasure hunts" to find a specific piece. My jewelry deserved better. But instead of grabbing a basic organizer, I preferred something clever, kind of like how you can turn vintage doilies into a jewelry storage solution. I didn't know what it'd be until I was perusing the kitchen section of a thrift store. There was a spinning rack on the shelf that I first thought was intended for spice bottles. Yet, after examining the slots, it soon became clear it was actually a coffee pod carousel. I was intrigued.
While the carousel would've been a nice addition if you were creating the ultimate DIY coffee station, I had jewelry on my mind. Particularly, bracelets (which are my favorite). It seemed like you'd be able to hang them all around the rack for both organization and display purposes. The greatest part was the fact that it rotated. Not only would it make picking out pieces a breeze, but it also stirred up nostalgia of shopping at department stores, when spinning those freestanding racks was part of the fun. I had no complaints, seeing that the coffee pod carousel was priced at just $4.99. That meant it would solve my cluttered jewelry issue for less than, well, a cup of coffee.
Repurposing a thrifted coffee pod carousel into a jewelry organizer
Upon returning home, I grabbed my cluttered jewelry box and began sifting through it. Clearly, not all of the pieces could transfer over to the rack (like necklaces), so I plucked out bracelets and dangly earrings that'd be able to hang on the wires. Although the carousel was designed to hold 24 coffee pods, I only used half of the slots to prevent bracelets from getting jumbled. The earrings fit best on the piece's top inner circle. When I was done playing around with the rack's setup, I gave it a twirl. I loved how it beautifully displayed my jewelry while also keeping it organized and easy to find. Plus, anything that still remained in the box had lots more breathing room, too.
Since coffee pod carousels can have different designs, it's a DIY that may require some creative thinking. For example, you might come across a thrifted version that seems better suited for necklaces. Or, you could decorate a slew of leftover, empty pods and insert them into the slots. They could then be used as tiny containers to sort items like rings, studs, and trinkets. As for myself, I could tell pretty quickly that my kitchen find would be most ideal for bracelets. I don't think I'm done discovering its possibilities, though, and will continue fooling around with the arrangement. Even though spoon racks are a common thrift store find people are repurposing for jewelry storage, I'm personally a fan of using a coffee pod carousel. After all, it spins.