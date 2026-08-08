No More Cluttered Jewelry: How This $5 Thrifted Item Became Stylish Countertop Storage

I had never been one to keep my costume jewelry organized, despite how much I adore it. Typically, it stayed cluttered together in an old tin box, which required "treasure hunts" to find a specific piece. My jewelry deserved better. But instead of grabbing a basic organizer, I preferred something clever, kind of like how you can turn vintage doilies into a jewelry storage solution. I didn't know what it'd be until I was perusing the kitchen section of a thrift store. There was a spinning rack on the shelf that I first thought was intended for spice bottles. Yet, after examining the slots, it soon became clear it was actually a coffee pod carousel. I was intrigued.

Kathleen Shipman / Static Media

While the carousel would've been a nice addition if you were creating the ultimate DIY coffee station, I had jewelry on my mind. Particularly, bracelets (which are my favorite). It seemed like you'd be able to hang them all around the rack for both organization and display purposes. The greatest part was the fact that it rotated. Not only would it make picking out pieces a breeze, but it also stirred up nostalgia of shopping at department stores, when spinning those freestanding racks was part of the fun. I had no complaints, seeing that the coffee pod carousel was priced at just $4.99. That meant it would solve my cluttered jewelry issue for less than, well, a cup of coffee.