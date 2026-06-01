She Turns Vintage Doilies Into A Clever Jewelry Storage Solution

Whether you've come across a handful of lacy doilies at a thrift store or inherited a collection from a relative, you should know that there are countless ways to repurpose vintage doilies into home solutions. One popular method is making the rounds on social media, as many fans of old-fashioned decor have found a way to to turn these lacy pieces into stylish and functional jewelry organizers that double as wall decor. Pin lacy doilies to an empty wall to add texture and class to a space, while providing hanging storage for dangling jewelry.

This DIY idea is extremely clever, as it is both unique and budget-friendly. If you use an assortment of doilies, it won't look like anyone else's wall decor. Your personal jewelry collection will also be one-of-a-kind. The best part is that this project only requires thrifted doilies and tacks, which are common household items. Even if you don't have any on hand, it shouldn't cost much to build this idea into DIY wall decor that you'll love.

In addition to being affordable, it's a great way to show off your personal taste in fashion and interior design, while providing storage for jewelry that's difficult to organize. Hanging accessories on the lace makes it easier to visualize a collection, browse it, and try on ideas when getting ready for the day. You don't have to worry about mixing up chains, beads, and charms, or creating tangles, as each piece has its own spot on the doily wall.