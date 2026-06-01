She Turns Vintage Doilies Into A Clever Jewelry Storage Solution
Whether you've come across a handful of lacy doilies at a thrift store or inherited a collection from a relative, you should know that there are countless ways to repurpose vintage doilies into home solutions. One popular method is making the rounds on social media, as many fans of old-fashioned decor have found a way to to turn these lacy pieces into stylish and functional jewelry organizers that double as wall decor. Pin lacy doilies to an empty wall to add texture and class to a space, while providing hanging storage for dangling jewelry.
This DIY idea is extremely clever, as it is both unique and budget-friendly. If you use an assortment of doilies, it won't look like anyone else's wall decor. Your personal jewelry collection will also be one-of-a-kind. The best part is that this project only requires thrifted doilies and tacks, which are common household items. Even if you don't have any on hand, it shouldn't cost much to build this idea into DIY wall decor that you'll love.
In addition to being affordable, it's a great way to show off your personal taste in fashion and interior design, while providing storage for jewelry that's difficult to organize. Hanging accessories on the lace makes it easier to visualize a collection, browse it, and try on ideas when getting ready for the day. You don't have to worry about mixing up chains, beads, and charms, or creating tangles, as each piece has its own spot on the doily wall.
How to make a vintage doily wall for hanging jewelry
Vintage doily walls have an intricate look with very little effort. Use colored thumbtacks for a more eccentric, colorful vibe, or stick to clear thumbtacks if you want them invisible from afar. Hang a single large doily or a cluster of doilies, depending on your aesthetic and the size of your jewelry collection. If you have many jewelry sets and enjoy thrifting or purchasing new pieces on a regular basis, the assorted doily design will work better long-term. As your collection of earrings, bracelets, and necklaces grows, add more doilies to increase available storage space.
When tacking the doilies, pull them taut, so they're sturdy enough to hold up the jewelry without sagging. If the doilies are hung too loose, they'll dip under the weight of chains and hooks. Lightweight dangling earrings can hook over the lace holes, while dainty necklaces and bracelets can snap over loops of fabric. However, when it comes to heavier jewelry pieces, such as platinum, tungsten, and other solid, non-hollow metals, you may want to add subtle thumbtacks to the doily. Stick transparent tacks in a doily's pattern gaps, and use these to discreetly hang heavier pieces so they don't stretch the fabric.
Keep in mind that there are also many opportunities for customization to give this idea more personality. Bleach the doily material in natural sunlight to give them a brighter look, or dye them in various colors for more vibrant wall decor. If you're trying to maintain a traditional interior design, pair this setup with other classic accents, such as hardwood furniture and wicker decor. There are also other ways to style vintage doilies if you have any extra leftover pieces from this DIY.