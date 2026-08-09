The Rare & Valuable Royal Figurine You'd Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store

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One of the things that makes shopping at a thrift store so exciting is that you never know what kind of treasures you might find. What was just a cheap or inherited trinket for someone could actually be hiding some really astonishing value. And if you're into valuable vintage collectibles, finding a commemorative Queen Elizabeth II figurine by Royal Doulton may just be the rare and royal find you'd be thrilled to come across at a thrift store.

Royal Doulton has been in business since 1815 and attained its "Royal" title in 1901 via an official Royal Warrant from the British crown. One of England's most prestigious ceramic makers, Royal Doulton began its famous HN line of figurines in 1913. In 1973, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her coronation, Royal Doulton produced a coronation figurine of Queen Elizabeth II, who sat on the throne for 70 years from 1952 to 2022, England's longest serving monarch.

The Queen Elizabeth figurines will vary in price depending on year, condition, and what colors they are. Some particularly valuable and rare figurines are coronation-themed from the 1990s and early 2000s, coming in the royal purple colorway. These are valued anywhere from $500 to $2,000, with some in really excellent condition being priced at $8,000. So, if you stumble across one for a few bucks at a thrift store, you'll know you've landed a real gem.