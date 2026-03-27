The Vintage Garden Decor Everyone Will Be Snatching Up At Thrift Stores This Spring
Spring is the perfect time to freshen up your garden. If you're planting colorful spring perennials but feel like your garden needs a little something extra, this year's trend might be just what you're looking for. Check your local thrift stores, flea markets, and yard sales for vintage garden statues. Whether you're picking up a gorgeous antique bust or a cute concrete pineapple, vintage statues will add a touch of personality.
Vintage lawn statues and ornaments have gone from tacky to quirky and fun, and even the professionals are using them to bring outdoor spaces to life. Amy Peltier of the award-winning design studio Peltier Interiors told The Spruce that "I always keep an eye out for whimsical small statues. It's those unexpected details that make a backyard feel curated and loved over time." As with any vintage piece, thrifted lawn statues have a natural history to them that can add charm or gravitas to your garden, depending on the specific statue you choose.
"I always look for pairs of concrete lions, pineapples, or other great pieces that help accent outdoor spaces," Will Hunt, owner of Hunt & Bloom, told Good Housekeeping. "I especially love those that look completely weathered and mossy, speaking directly to their age and the many places they have lived before." The natural wear and tear of a thrifted statue pairs well with this year's planned patina trend, which is leading homeowners to embrace the signs of aging rather than hiding them away. Not only can moss, scuffs, and cracks add weight or charm to the statue, but those quirks also make them look more unique. Even if a particular statue was mass produced in the '80s, no two individual statues will have the same pattern of wear.
Choosing the right statues for your garden
One of the most important factors when picking a garden statue is simply whether or not you like it. It doesn't matter how trendy something is — if you dislike it, don't put it in your garden. Luckily, garden statues come in a plethora of sizes and shapes, so there's bound to be something that fits your style. If you don't find something good in your local thrift stores, consider looking at online places to buy vintage decor.
On the other hand, if you like too many things and need help narrowing down options, there are some factors to focus on. Start by considering the rest of your garden. How much space you have available will help you determine the best statue size. Does your garden get a lot of strong wind, or do you have a pet or child that likes to run around in it? A statue with a heavier base is less likely to fall over. Marble statues may be a good fir, and they're particularly popular – both for gardens and for thrifting in general.
Next, decide what feeling or aesthetic you'd like to capture. Vintage garden statues often feature figures from myths and history, as well as woodland creatures. Animal statues can add whimsy to your garden without distracting from the natural landscape, while human statues capture a range of emotions. "Whatever feeling you would like your garden to communicate, achieve it through the strategic use of garden statuary," garden designer Troy Rhone told Flower Mag.