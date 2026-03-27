The Vintage Garden Decor Everyone Will Be Snatching Up At Thrift Stores This Spring

Spring is the perfect time to freshen up your garden. If you're planting colorful spring perennials but feel like your garden needs a little something extra, this year's trend might be just what you're looking for. Check your local thrift stores, flea markets, and yard sales for vintage garden statues. Whether you're picking up a gorgeous antique bust or a cute concrete pineapple, vintage statues will add a touch of personality.

Vintage lawn statues and ornaments have gone from tacky to quirky and fun, and even the professionals are using them to bring outdoor spaces to life. Amy Peltier of the award-winning design studio Peltier Interiors told The Spruce that "I always keep an eye out for whimsical small statues. It's those unexpected details that make a backyard feel curated and loved over time." As with any vintage piece, thrifted lawn statues have a natural history to them that can add charm or gravitas to your garden, depending on the specific statue you choose.

"I always look for pairs of concrete lions, pineapples, or other great pieces that help accent outdoor spaces," Will Hunt, owner of Hunt & Bloom, told Good Housekeeping. "I especially love those that look completely weathered and mossy, speaking directly to their age and the many places they have lived before." The natural wear and tear of a thrifted statue pairs well with this year's planned patina trend, which is leading homeowners to embrace the signs of aging rather than hiding them away. Not only can moss, scuffs, and cracks add weight or charm to the statue, but those quirks also make them look more unique. Even if a particular statue was mass produced in the '80s, no two individual statues will have the same pattern of wear.