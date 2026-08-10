The Best Places To Shop For Affordable Furniture & Home Accents If You Like IKEA

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IKEA's stylish furnishings, reasonable prices, and exploration-minded showrooms make it an easy brand to love. However, the Swedish retailer is not without its drawbacks. Assembling your newly-bought tables and shelves can be a hassle, and all the particleboard products aren't exactly the most durable, either. The simplicity of IKEA's decor offerings allow them to suit all sorts of homes — but this also results in everyone ending up with a similar interior design style. When it comes to tuning up the aesthetics of your space, it's never a bad idea to branch out a bit. There are plenty of other home goods retailers out there with products that can either complement or improve upon IKEA's iconic style. Many of them can be described as budget-friendly, and are worth investigating no matter how devout an IKEA fan you are.

MUJI and H&M Home are great IKEA alternatives with affordable offerings that will appeal to those who love chic decor with modern simplicity. Both of these brands have a kitchenware collection that rivals IKEA, too. Online retailers like All Modern and Wayfair can also be worth a look if you're in the market for new furnishings and home accents. We will note, however, that there are only a few sites and stores out there that can truly match or beat IKEA's prices. But even when you pay slightly more than you would at the Swedish retailer, you're still getting unique additions to your space that are definitively budget-friendly. When you shop, just make sure you're avoiding a popular interior design aesthetic that's quietly becoming outdated.