Old Jars Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into Stylish Countertop Lanterns With This DIY

Once you finish the pickles and scoop out the last dollop of mayo, resist the urge to recycle the jars. They might seem insignificant once their contents are cleared, but they actually have potential to add personality to your kitchen (and beyond) with a little creativity. Get rid of any remnants, remove the label, and give the jar a deep clean before turning it into a countertop statement-maker: a DIY lantern.

As is the case with all household items, there are multiple ways to use that old pickle jar. Sometimes, it just takes a fresh perspective to see it. Crafter Evrim Taşer Yılmaz on YouTube decided to give her pantry items a new life by reusing glass jars for home decor. She proves a little tulle goes a long way, and with a few simple steps, and a bit of gluing, she ended up with a handmade lantern with a grandma chic aesthetic.