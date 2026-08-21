Old Jars Aren't Trash: Turn Them Into Stylish Countertop Lanterns With This DIY
Once you finish the pickles and scoop out the last dollop of mayo, resist the urge to recycle the jars. They might seem insignificant once their contents are cleared, but they actually have potential to add personality to your kitchen (and beyond) with a little creativity. Get rid of any remnants, remove the label, and give the jar a deep clean before turning it into a countertop statement-maker: a DIY lantern.
As is the case with all household items, there are multiple ways to use that old pickle jar. Sometimes, it just takes a fresh perspective to see it. Crafter Evrim Taşer Yılmaz on YouTube decided to give her pantry items a new life by reusing glass jars for home decor. She proves a little tulle goes a long way, and with a few simple steps, and a bit of gluing, she ended up with a handmade lantern with a grandma chic aesthetic.
How to turn old jars into countertop lanterns
You need a few simple items to get your homemade lantern underway: scissors, a glue gun, tulle, jute, and any other decorative accent you'd like to add. Evrim Taşer Yılmaz begins by wrapping the jar in tulle, cutting accordingly, and gluing as she goes. Toward the end of the DIY, she wraps the top of the jar in jute (securing it with glue for good measure) before fastening a faux floral to the surface.
While this tutorial makes use of old tulle fabric and florals, you can opt for any textile and decorative accent to adorn the glass. However, if you work with something like paper, wallpaper, or dried florals, you might be better off using a waterbase sealer, such as ModPodge, instead of a glue gun. When it's time to decorate with your new accessory, try placing the lantern alongside cookbooks, a spice collection, herbs, and beyond. Regardless of the material used for your lantern, opt for Candlium LED Tea Lights instead of a real flame to avoid fire hazards.