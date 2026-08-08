Break Away From Curtains And Blinds: There's A Sleeker Solution To Cover Bathroom Windows
Bathroom window coverings are tricky. Curtains? A higher chance of mold and mildew. Blinds? Can look dated and catch every speck of dust. Leave it uncovered? There's that creepy feeling someone could see inside. Covering a bathroom window to create privacy while making sure it looks stylish can be a huge design hurdle.
TikTok user @purelybath solved the problem by completely covering her bathroom window with wooden panels. Not the wooden panels of dark basements of the '70s and '80s. These sleek, modern panels are thin, rich in color, and complement the bathroom's minimalist look. The dark wood pairs nicely with the white marble tiles, invoking a natural spa retreat. Combined with wooden cabinets and white countertops, the window covering pulls the whole room together.
This is a DIY project that you can do in your own bathroom, with the right wooden panels and time. Before covering the windows, make sure your surface area is clean of dust and grime. Since wood can warp and peel in wet conditions, this project may not be best for certain walls where they will be frequently splashed. It's also best to avoid lining around a tub with a shower attached or a window that is constantly wet. Before starting, allow the walls and window to completely dry, as trapping moisture can encourage mold and mildew to grow. Choose a wood finish that best matches your interior style. When in doubt, simply match the existing bathroom cabinet color.
Install wood panels to cover your bathroom windows
Most wood panels require installing or drilling directly into the wall. This, plus bathroom plumbing, can equal a wet disaster if you do not know where your pipes run. So, use a wall scanner or listen to where water is running through to locate them before you install the paneling on the drywall. And if you are in a rental, your leasing agreement may not allow for any bathroom alterations. Adhesive wood panels would be the best bet, but only if they are large enough to cover the window. Luckily, there are many size options available online and at big-box stores like Home Depot and Lowe's.
Because the area you are covering may not be floor-to-ceiling, sizing is important when purchasing the paneling. Employees at stores like Home Depot and Lowe's may be able to cut the wood panels for you on-site. So, measure your space carefully before ordering or visiting the store. For those who do not want to block light permanently, sliding wood panels can create the same effect.
Cover the walls around the window using screws or adhesive. But for the window itself, heavy-duty Velcro adhesive strips can be applied to the back of your panels and the window's frame. This allows for easy removal when you do want to let the light shine in.