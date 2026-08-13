Easily Upcycle An Old Glass Jar Into A Charming Planter With Hot Glue

The first step is to remove any labels from your jar, then clean and dry it. You can easily remove those pesky labels using common kitchen ingredients like shortening or a simple combination of hot water, dish soap, and vinegar. Next, you will use hot glue to create the underlying cobblestone-like texture. Do this by creating circles of hot glue on the outside edges of the jar. You don't need to make each circle perfectly round — the goal is to make them look like real stone. Once the hot glue is dry, paint over the whole jar in your chosen color.

The original DIY uses a grayish brown that gives the feeling of stone. If you love the texture but aren't keen on the gray/brown stone look, try using white paint for a "milk glass" vibe, or use cobalt blue to make the jar feel a bit like it's covered in sea glass pebbles. You could also lean into the cobblestone look and hand-paint the jar to look like actual cobblestones. After the paint dries, use a toothbrush dipped in paint to flick a second color (or two) onto the glass to add extra texture, or just leave it as is if you prefer a more uniform, matte look.

Once the jar has been painted, wrap jute twine around the rim and secure with glue. Ribbon also works well for this if you don't like the rustic look of jute. Finally, it is time to add the wine cork "feet" to the bottom of your jar. To do this, cut two wine corks in half. Then use your hot glue to secure the cut ends of each half to the bottom like feet.