Brown Recluse Vs. House Spider: How To Easily Tell The Difference

Thoughts of the potentially deadly brown recluse spider are enough to make you recoil in fear at any arachnid that loosely matches its description. Fortunately, if you find yourself face-to-face with an eight-legged houseguest that fits the color palette, know that there are a number of harmless spiders that look like the brown recluse, including the common American house spider (Parasteatoda tepidariorum). And the house spider is much smaller than the brown recluse, with completely different patterns found on their bodies.

The brown recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) and house spider are two spiders commonly found in homes with several visual characteristics that can help tell them apart. Brown recluses are typically larger, measuring about ½ to 1 inch with their legs fully extended, and they have dark violin-shaped markings on the front half of their bodies. Their overall color ranges from tan to dark brown, though they're most often a golden brown hue. Adult brown recluses usually have a plain, uniformly colored abdomen and long, slender legs without stripes or bands.

Common house spiders, on the other hand, are much smaller, averaging around ⅕ to ⅖ of an inch long. They have streaks, V-shaped markings, and other mottled patterns instead of a plain body, often accompanied by a small whitish patch on the upper abdomen. Their yellowish legs also have dark rings, giving them a much busier-looking appearance than the smooth, unbanded legs of a brown recluse.