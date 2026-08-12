Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Use Them To DIY Stylish Countertop Storage

To make this adorable, wooden-looking countertop tray, Evrim Taşer Yılmaz used a shallow cardboard box. A cardboard lid, like the lid of a shoebox, would also be a good size and shape. The DIYer cut bamboo mats to fit onto each panel of the cardboard box, hot gluing them onto the sides. Cover the inside of the container as well to give the cardboard a wood-look. Then, glue jute rope around the top to disguise the seams of the bamboo mats. Now, simple egg carton pieces will make adorable legs for the dish and make it look even more stylish.

Cut four dividers out of the egg carton, trimming them to be the exact same shape and size. Apply hot glue around the rim of each one and stick them onto each corner of the bottom of the tray. The DIYer also glued leftover handles to the sides of the basket. However, you could also make your own by cutting out cardboard shapes and covering them in jute.

To create a more finished silhouette, glue larger pieces of cardboard to the sides of the box to enclose the cups and paint it. If you prefer a woven look, glue jute to the cardboard instead of bamboo mats. To use up more of the egg carton, use the lid for the base of your tray. With this simple project, you'll turn egg cartons into the cutest decor that doubles as countertop storage.