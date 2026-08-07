How To Keep Grass From Sticking To Your Lawn Mower (Hint: It's Not Pam Or WD-40)

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If you're an avid lawn-mowing expert, you know all too well how time-consuming and cumbersome cleaning grass clippings from the mower deck can be after putting in the hard work to make your lawn look tidy. While popular hacks like PAM or WD-40 may be affordable options for temporarily stopping grass clippings from sticking to your lawn mower, other methods may simplify the process and provide longer-lasting results, reducing your cleaning and maintenance time. This is where specialized solutions like Mo-Deck Non-Stick Spray for Mowers (available on Amazon for $17.99) may help to make your cleanup and maintenance chores more efficient.

Mo-Deck Non-Stick Spray is an aerosol spray designed for keeping grass off your lawn mower. It works by using special polymers that make the surface of your mower deck too slick for grass to adhere to. If any grass does stick around, the slick coating helps you clean your mower deck more efficiently by readily releasing the buildup. Unlike PAM and other fast fixes that wear off, Mo-Deck is formulated to build up with repeated applications, making it better at keeping grass from sticking. The solution won't hurt the lawn and is safe to use on the lawn mower deck, discharge ports, blades, and collection systems. Plus, the solution works to stop rust from forming, which can help extend your lawn mower's lifespan.