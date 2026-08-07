How To Keep Grass From Sticking To Your Lawn Mower (Hint: It's Not Pam Or WD-40)
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If you're an avid lawn-mowing expert, you know all too well how time-consuming and cumbersome cleaning grass clippings from the mower deck can be after putting in the hard work to make your lawn look tidy. While popular hacks like PAM or WD-40 may be affordable options for temporarily stopping grass clippings from sticking to your lawn mower, other methods may simplify the process and provide longer-lasting results, reducing your cleaning and maintenance time. This is where specialized solutions like Mo-Deck Non-Stick Spray for Mowers (available on Amazon for $17.99) may help to make your cleanup and maintenance chores more efficient.
Mo-Deck Non-Stick Spray is an aerosol spray designed for keeping grass off your lawn mower. It works by using special polymers that make the surface of your mower deck too slick for grass to adhere to. If any grass does stick around, the slick coating helps you clean your mower deck more efficiently by readily releasing the buildup. Unlike PAM and other fast fixes that wear off, Mo-Deck is formulated to build up with repeated applications, making it better at keeping grass from sticking. The solution won't hurt the lawn and is safe to use on the lawn mower deck, discharge ports, blades, and collection systems. Plus, the solution works to stop rust from forming, which can help extend your lawn mower's lifespan.
How to use Mo-Deck spray for a cleaner lawn mower deck
To use Mo-Deck Non-Stick Spray, make sure that your lawn mower is wiped down and clean to start. You don't want to spray it over packed-on grass and debris, as grass could still stick to the surface. Once you've cleaned and dried your lawn mower, shake the spray can well to mix up the solution. Work in a well-ventilated area to avoid breathing in the fumes. Then, spray evenly across the surface of the deck and any other components that get grass buildup, giving it all a thorough coat. The spray only needs about 15 minutes to dry before your mower is ready to use.
Mo-Deck is pricey compared to using PAM to keep grass off your lawn mower blades and deck, but it may last longer, giving you more bang for your buck. Just how long your can of Mo-Deck spray lasts will vary by the type of grass, the condition of your lawn, the lawn mower size and design, how well you applied it, and how frequently you mow. Some users reapply the spray once or twice during the mowing season, often after changing or sharpening the blades. If you mow frequently and cover a lot of area, you may need to apply a coat between every mowing session to help prevent sticking.